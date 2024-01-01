New NC Laws Starting Today
New NC Laws Starting Today
TORONTO — Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday. A broader pension revamp began in 2019 as both the Quebec Pension Plan and CPP began phasing in enhanced benefits intended to provide more financial support for Canadians after they retire. So far, individual contributions — and the employer's matching portion — have primarily ticked upward. The trade-off is that Canadians will eventually receive hig
A recent Ontario court ruling signals people using dangerous anti-LGBTQ slurs can’t hide behind certain free speech protections to shield themselves from legal accountability, a lawyer for a drag performer said. The Ontario Superior Court ruling out of Thunder Bay clears the way for lawyer Douglas Judson's client to advance a defamation suit against a man who allegedly used a slur on his self-identified "media/news" Facebook page to accuse drag performers of predatory behaviour. “A significant a
The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Retired But...
China's economic slowdown and OPEC's struggle to agree on output cuts could jostle oil markets next year.
The experts are constantly telling you that you need to have a lot more saved for retirement than you think, which can create pressure: How do you squeeze extra money out of your existing expenses to...
Retirement should be a time of rest, relaxation, enjoyment, and more importantly financial security. With rising prices and stubborn inflation, the idea of retirement seems far away for many. In fact,...
Artificial intelligence represents a mixed blessing for the legal field, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in a year-end report published on Sunday, urging "caution and humility" as the evolving technology transforms how judges and lawyers go about their work. "I predict that human judges will be around for a while," Roberts wrote. The chief justice's commentary is his most significant discussion to date of the influence of AI on the law, and coincides with a number of lower courts contending with how best to adapt to a new technology capable of passing the bar exam but also prone to generating fictitious content, known as "hallucinations."
As we head into 2024, resolutions are on many people's minds. That includes financial resolutions. In a recent GOBankingRates survey, nearly 10% of Americans said retirement planning topped their list...
The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CNN’s Kim Brunhuber asks tech lawyer Cecilia Ziniti how artificial intelligence and chatbots will be affected by the New York Times’ copyright lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI.
Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The new year is around the corner, and people everywhere are starting to make financial new year's resolutions. For people in their 50s, the start of the year is a great time to focus on financial...
Consulting firm McKinsey and Co. has agreed to pay $78 million to settle claims from insurers and health care funds that its work with drug companies helped fuel an opioid addiction crisis. The agreement was revealed late Friday in documents filed in federal court in San Francisco. The settlement must still be approved by a judge. Under the agreement, McKinsey would establish a fund to reimburse insurers, private benefit plans and others for some or all of their prescription opioid costs. The in
Key Insights Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Wynn Resorts fair value estimate is US$175 Wynn Resorts is...
"We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," Boebert said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Saturday.
Jacqueline Addo remembers the time two years ago when her husband Joshua confided to her that the stress of adjusting to life in Canada from Ghana was proving too much for him to bear.He had reached a breaking point, and her own mental health wasn't great."I was just a shadow of myself, basically," she said.Joshua was struggling to find a job in his field as a financial adviser, and had instead worked stints at a courier company and at Costco.With Jacqueline looking after their children, they we
For some Jenny Agutter will always be associated with children, more specifically with Roberta Waterbury, or “Bobbie”, the oldest of the three siblings in the classic 1970 film The Railway Children. So, even though she has just turned 71, her connection these past two decades with Go Beyond, one of the Telegraph’s four Christmas charities which gives vulnerable children holidays in the countryside and by the sea, feels entirely of a piece.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
Taylor Swift is often seen onstage in sparkling dresses and flowing gowns. But sometimes, she opts for daring bodysuits and see-through outfits.