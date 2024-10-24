NC to pass $604M more in Helene relief. What’s in it and why it’s less than Cooper asked

North Carolina lawmakers returned to Raleigh for one day to pass $604 million more for Hurricane Helene disaster relief on Thursday.

The legislation is called the Disaster Recovery Act of 2024 Part II, and comes two weeks after the first wave of relief was passed on Oct. 10 and quickly signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Speaker Tim Moore told The News & Observer on Thursday, ahead of expected votes in both chambers, that the $604 million in Thursday’s bill, plus the $273 million earlier in October, is still “preliminary.”

“We’re talking nearly $900 million at this point that General Assembly has put in. And the reality is we’re going to be back Nov. 19 (for another session). We’re gonna deal with this,” Moore said.

“And everything right now is so preliminary. For example, we don’t know what percentage of the damages are going to be covered by insurance. We don’t know exactly how the federal match is going to work,” he said, and so lawmakers want to wait to spend more than already planned this week.

“If the state goes ahead and just front loads a bunch of money, and were to drain the account, you could actually forfeit the ability to get some of the federal match,” Moore said.

He expects the total cost to the state in the billions.

Cooper, a Democrat, made his pitch on Wednesday for the second bill, proposing $3.9 billion in relief. The Office of State Budget and Management estimates the total cost of Helene in devastated Western North Carolina to be $53 billion. The Republican-written bill has much less than what Cooper proposed.

Moore said that although this bill is much less than Cooper’s request, that doesn’t mean the governor’s proposal won’t be considered in the next bill, which is expected during the November legislative session. He said there could be Helene relief legislation in December, too.

Moore, who is expected to win his race for Congress, said he wants to work on making sure federal money comes to Western North Carolina next year.

General Assembly votes are expected Thursday afternoon.

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives, of Chatham County, criticized Republicans for leaving Democrats out of the bill drafting process.

“This second disaster relief package for Western North Carolina is sorely needed. However, I am disappointed that House Democrats were not directly involved in writing this legislation. This is once again a missed opportunity for a bipartisan approach to lawmaking. I hope that our next round of disaster relief funding is more robust and includes more than just a small handful of people drafting it,” Reives said in a statement.

What’s in the bill

Republicans revealed the bill Thursday morning, a few hours before they planned to pass it. Here’s the breakdown of the $604 million in the Helene Fund:

▪ $16.7 million for the North Carolina Community College System

▪ $65 million for the Department of Public Instruction

▪ $20 million for the University of North Carolina

▪ 71.4 million to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services

▪ $56 million to the Department of Commerce

▪ $139 million to the Department of Environmental Quality

▪ $130 million to the Department of Public Safety

▪ $106 million to general government, including the Office of State Budget and Management and the Treasurer.

A rescue team paddles down the Swannanoa River on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. The remnants of Hurricane Helene caused widespread flooding, downed trees, and power outages in western North Carolina.

Help for colleges, universities now

The relief bill aims to assist students attending colleges and universities that were impacted by the storm.

The North Carolina Community College System will receive $5 million to establish a grant program that will cover the cost of tuition and fees for eligible students in the upcoming spring semester. The colleges eligible to participate in the program are Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Blue Ridge Community College, Haywood Community College, Mayland Community College, McDowell Technical Community College and Western Piedmont Community College.

The UNC System will receive $5.5 million to establish a similar grant program at UNC Asheville. That program will cover the cost of tuition, not fees, for eligible in-state students in the spring semester. In-state tuition for the current academic year is about $4,100. UNC Asheville has been closed for nearly a month as a result of the storm. Classes are set to resume Oct. 28 but will remain virtual for the remainder of fall semester.

The bill also establishes a “Hurricane Helene Emergency Grant Program for Postsecondary Students” that will be available to students at a host of community colleges and public and private four-year universities, including UNCA, Appalachian State University and Western Carolina University. The program will allow students “who have suffered financial hardship due to the damage and destruction” from Helene to receive scholarship grants of up to $2,500. The funds can be used on textbooks, tuition, fees, living expenses and any other expenses “that support a student’s continued enrollment.”

Per the bill, schools that are part of the emergency grant program must start taking applications for funds from students by Nov. 15. Schools must distribute the money to students within two weeks “or as soon as otherwise practicable.”

The UNC System will receive $5 million for the emergency grant program to administer to its universities. The system will receive an additional $1 million to allocate to the seven private universities eligible for the program. The North Carolina Community College System will receive $10.5 million for the program.The bill also provides funds for additional need-based scholarships.

What Cooper wants

Cooper’s proposal includes more than $3 billion more, which could end up in the November round of relief. Here’s what he wants:

▪ $650 million for the economy, most of which — $475 million — would go to a Helene Business Recovery Grant program.

▪ $650 million for housing, with half of it going to a Homeowner Recovery Program.

▪ $578 million for utilities and natural resources, $289 million of which is to match federal money, with other money going toward water, parks, storm abatement and stormwater projects.

▪ $422 million for agriculture, with more than half going to the Helene Agriculture Disaster Farmer Recovery Program.

▪ $55 million for transportation, mostly for private roads and bridges to be repaired or replaced.

▪ $594 million for government and recovery operations.

▪ $282 million for education, with $100 million of that going to buildings.

▪ $252 million for Health and Human Services.

▪ A yet to be determined amount to assist tribal and federal lands in the state.