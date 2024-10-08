NC police make arrest in shooting death of former Clemson WR Diondre Overton

A month after former Clemson football player Diondre Overton was shot and killed in Greensboro, a man has been arrested and charged with murder in the case, in North Carolina.

The Guilford (N.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Tuesday that Jeremiah Diago Blanks, 20, has been arrested and charged with felony first-degree murder in the Sept. 7 shooting death of Overton in his hometown,

Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers said that detectives with the office’s major crimes investigative unit obtained a warrant for Blanks’ arrest before traveling to Michigan and making the arrest with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Blanks is being held at the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan, pending extradition to North Carolina, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office noted that the investigation into Overton’s death remains ongoing. Rogers is scheduled to address the media about the arrest in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Overton, 26, played for Clemson from 2016-19 and was part of the Tigers’ 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.

He had 52 career catches for 777 yards and seven touchdowns in 51 games (five starts) and also played professionally in the USFL.

He played for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in the 2022-23 seasons and was on the Memphis Showboats’ roster at the time of his death.

A native of Greensboro, N.C., Overton was a top 200 national recruit coming out of Page High School before he signed with Clemson. He graduated from the school with a sports communication degree in summer 2019.

More details on Diondre Overton death

Reports initially emerged of Overton’s death early the morning of Saturday, Sept. 7 and the Clemson football team confirmed his death in a statement that day before a home game against App State.

Sheriff Rogers said in an initial news release that around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 7 his deputies responded to a call “regarding a loud party and noise disturbance” at a residential address in Greensboro.

“As they made their way to the scene, deputies received updated information indicating that a shooting had occured,” Rogers said.

Upon arrival, deputies located the shooting victim and identified him as Overton.

“Despite immediate medical aid, Mr. Overton was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Rogers said.

Coach Dabo Swinney’s program honored Overton during its Sept. 7 home game against App State and invited his parents to the team’s next home game against NC State on Sept. 21. Swinney also spoke at Overton’s funeral.

Swinney described Overton’s death as “senseless” and said he’d spoken with Overton’s parents.

“He truly was just one of the sweetest spirits and kids that we’ve had come through here,” Swinney said Sept 7. “And again, truly a great teammate. My heart hurts, and my prayers are with his family.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.