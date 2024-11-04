NC political commentator charged after posting photos of pro-Palestinian store worker

Sloan Rachmuth was arrested Sunday, Nov. 4, 2024, on a charge of cyberstalking.

A North Carolina Jewish conservative political commentator has been accused of cyberstalking a supermarket employee who wore a headdress associated with the Palestinian movement.

Jennifer Sloan Rachmuth, 54, of Apex was arrested Sunday on a charge of one count of cyberstalking. According to the arrest warrant, Rachmuth is accused of taking pictures of an employee at a Harris Teeter store in Holly Springs to “electronically communicate on social media, for the purpose of terrifying, harassing, or embarrassing her.”

Rachmuth was released from the Wake County jail after posting a $1,000 secured bond.

“I will fight this and continue to fight against antisemitism on campus and in the public square,” Rachmuth posted Sunday on X, formerly called Twitter. “@HarrisTeeter and @kroger have been put on notice.”

Arrested after posting photos inside Harris Teeter

The arrest stems from a Halloween post on X from Rachmuth.

“Went to @HarrisTeeter in Holly Springs and saw this Hamas sympathizer,” Rachmuth posted on Thursday. “When I asked her why she was wearing a keffiyeh, the store manager told me to leave!!”

Rachmuth alleged on X the employee also said “free Palestine” when she spoke to her.

A keffiyeh is a headdress traditionally worn in the Middle East. The black-and-white checkered version has come to represent the Palestine liberation movement, according to Brittanica.

Rachmuth’s post included three photos of the employee inside the store..

“When in public spaces where you are lawfully present, you have the right to photograph anything in plain view,” Rachmuth said in a post Monday on X defending her actions.

Though members of the public are allowed inside, stores and restaurants are considered private property. That means business owners have the legal right to ban filming on their premises, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The Holly Springs Police Department took out an arrest warrant against Rachmuth on Saturday.

Rachmuth was also charged with cyberstalking in 2022 before the case was dismissed.

News of Sloan Rachmuth’s arrest goes viral

Rachmuth has commented on social media about the Israel-Hamas conflict, education in North Carolina and other political issues. For instance, she posted photos on X of Pro-Palestinian protesters who appeared at a court hearing after being arrested at UNC-Chapel Hill, The News & Observer previously reported.

Rachmuth is also the former campaign manager of Michele Morrow, the Republican nominee for state superintendent of public instruction.

News of the arrest has gone viral on social media.

Rachmuth’s post about her arrest had more than 1,400 reposts and 3,600 likes as of Monday morning. As part of her post, Rachmuth charged that “I believe the North Carolina Democratic Party is involved” in the arrest.

The North Carolina Democratic Party did not immediately return the N&O’s request for comment Monday.

Rachmuth’s opponents have cheered her arrest.

“This will not come as a shock to many in #ncpol land,” Justin Parmenter, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher, posted Sunday on X.

Parmenter’s post, which included Rachmuth’s mugshot, had drawn more than 1,500 reposts and 2,900 likes as of Monday morning.