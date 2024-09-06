NC Rep. Kelly Alexander, Charlotte lawmaker and former state NAACP president, dies at 75

North Carolina Rep. Kelly Alexander, who represented Charlotte in the legislature for over a decade and once served as president of the state NAACP, has died at 75.

A statement from Alexander’s family was posted on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

“It is with deep regret that the Alexander family shares the passing of our brother, brother-in-law, friend, and community leader, North Carolina Representative Kelly Alexander Jr., who left us this morning,” the post said.

“Kelly’s unwavering commitment to his city, district, state, and this nation has been both profound and heartfelt throughout the years. This loss has come as a shock to us, and we kindly ask the public for privacy as we process this and plan to celebrate his life in the coming days. We will share more details in the near future. We are truly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and condolences we have already received from family, friends, and the community.”

Alexander, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, served in the state legislature for over 15 years as a Democrat.

He previously was president of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP and spent 12 years on the organization’s national board of directors.

Alexander’s father also was a leader in the NAACP.

Leaders across the state shared messages of condolence on Friday.

“Today I lost a friend & mentor, Rep. Kelly Alexander, Jr. As a civil rights icon and a tireless advocate for justice, his legacy resonates deeply within our community,” Charlotte City Council Member Malcolm Graham said on Twitter. “Kelly was more than just a lawmaker — he was a beacon of hope, and a relentless fighter for equality.”

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles also spoke about Alexander’s passing.

“Kelly was a civil rights leader, following in his father’s footsteps as NC NAACP president, and a tireless advocate for equality,” Lyles said on X, formerly Twitter. “His legacy of service, compassion, and fighting for justice will forever inspire our city. My heart goes out to his loved ones and all whose lives he touched.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis mourned Alexander as well, writing on X, “So saddened by the passing of Rep. Kelly Alexander. It was a pleasure to work with him in the NCGA, and he was instrumental in the effort to make North Carolina the first state in the nation to provide compensation to eugenics victims. Susan and I are praying for his family during this difficult time.”