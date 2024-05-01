Some NC restrictions on abortion drug are unlawful and undermine FDA, judge says

Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi
·5 min read

In a lawsuit by an OB-GYN challenging North Carolina regulations on dispensing medication abortion, a federal judge struck down some of the laws on the grounds that they undermine the national regulatory system.

Dr. Amy Bryant of UNC Health sued the state last year challenging its regulations on mifepristone, which is the first part of a two-pill regimen for termination of a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks of gestation. Bryant challenged state laws in place around prescribing the pill, such as requiring doctors to provide the pill in-person at certified facilities, and after a 72-hour waiting period.

She argued that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration usage requirements, which are more lenient than state laws, preempt North Carolina’s restrictions.

On Tuesday in Greensboro, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles granted a partial victory to Bryant.

She ruled that several of North Carolina’s laws go against a congressional mandate that the FDA create the regulatory framework for safe drug distribution and use. Among those are state laws requiring:

  • That mifepristone must be prescribed, dispensed, and administered in-person.

  • That only physicians prescribe and provide the drug, not other medical providers.

  • That an in-person follow-up appointment be scheduled.

  • That complications caused by the drug be reported to the FDA.

“These state safety rules must yield to the safety decisions made by the federal agency in whose hands Congress placed decision making authority about safety,” Eagles wrote.

But state laws can stand if they do not impose requirements reviewed by the FDA or if they focus more on the practice of medicine and a patient’s informed consent — such as the state’s requirements for an in-person, 72-hour advance consultation and blood type testing.

The ruling could be appealed to higher courts.

Parties in the case

Eagles, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, was not persuaded by arguments made by defendants in the case around the the major questions doctrine, which centers on whether agencies have taken power beyond what Congress grants.

“The FDA acts in accordance with Congress’ command ... imposing requirements to reduce risks to patients while declining to impose requirements which in the agency’s judgment do not effectively reduce risks and ensure safe access,” Eagles wrote.

On Wednesday, Bryant wrote in an email to The N&O she was reviewing the ruling and was “pleased that Chief Judge Eagles recognized that North Carolina cannot impose restrictions on an FDA-approved medication that second-guess or interfere with the FDA’s expert judgment, and that many of North Carolina’s restrictions on mifepristone are preempted.”

Bryant filed her lawsuit in January 2023, the same month that the the FDA removed in-person dispensing requirements, allowing the medication to also be mailed. The agency also enabled certified pharmacies to dispense mifepristone directly to patients with a prescription from a certified prescriber.

The state’s top lawyer, Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, would typically defend the state in such a case and was in fact named in the original lawsuit as a defendant. But he has recused himself in several abortion lawsuits and in this case, argued against the state in a legal brief.

On Tuesday, “the court held that parts of North Carolina’s anti-abortion law that make it harder for women, especially in rural North Carolina, to get medication abortion are unconstitutional. Republican legislators enacted the law to control, not protect, women. I’ll keep fighting to protect women’s freedoms,” Stein said in a statement sent by spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed.

Also named as defendants in the case are the top two Republican legislative leaders, state Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore. The N&O wasn’t immediately able to reach Berger and Moore by email for comment.

In a court filing, attorneys for Berger and Moore said that the lawsuit “seeks to eradicate important state-law protections for unborn children and their mothers’ health and welfare,” and that the FDA does not have the final say over “one of the most divisive and consequential social and political issues of our day and the past fifty years.”

Eagles called on the parties in the case to meet to narrow areas of disagreements.

Legal battle across the nation

Medication abortion has been the topic of lawsuits across the nation.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling in 2022, which overturned the constitutional right to abortion, at least four new cases have been filed in federal court regarding the FDA’s regulation of medication abortion, according to KFF. This includes North Carolina’s lawsuit.

One major case involves a group of doctors who filed a federal lawsuit in Texas, months after the Supreme Court ruling, challenging the approval of mifepristone, as previously reported by The N&O.

The judge in that case revoked approval of the medication last year, but following a series of appeals, the Supreme Court agreed to review this ruling. A decision is expected by the end of June, according to the Associated Press. The Texas Tribune in March reported following arguments that the majority of justices seem willing to preserve access to mifepristone.

NC’s abortion legal landscape

Since the Dobbs ruling, North Carolina’s abortion legal landscape has changed significantly. Previously, abortions were permitted in the state up until fetal viability, generally considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy.

But once states got to determine their laws, North Carolina began enforcing a 20-week abortion ban that had been on the books in some form since 1973.

Last year, lawmakers also introduced and passed a new law that prohibited abortions after 12 weeks, starting last July. It included exceptions: up to 20 weeks for rape and incest, up to 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies, and without limit if a physician determines that the mother’s life is in danger due to a medical emergency. Medication abortions are also legal through 12 weeks.

But there were new requirements that physicians providing abortion-inducing drugs determine the woman’s blood type and schedule two new in-person appointments, one 72 hours before taking the pill and another appointment one to two weeks afterward. This was in addition to the in-person appointment already required when taking the pill.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Family doctor closing practice 2 years after starting work in P.E.I.

    A doctor who has been practicing on Prince Edward Island for a little more than two years is calling it quits.Health P.E.I. confirmed that Dr. Ching Ling Yoong will close her practice at the Parkdale Medical Centre in Charlottetown on May 6. In a statement to CBC News, Health P.E.I. says Dr. Ching Ling "provided care to between 400-500 patients and began work on P.E.I. in January of 2022. Those individuals are receiving letters advising them of the closure. Patients are being provided with free

  • Local TV Anchor Catches Donald Trump Off Guard With A Simple Question

    The former president floundered in the face of Roop Raj's response.

  • Trump Unleashes Bizarre 'Word Salad' Answer During Live Nighttime TV Interview

    The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.

  • Trump Struggles to Cite a Source for His Exaggerated Crime Claim

    Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of

  • Capital gains tax changes not included in Freeland's proposed budget legislation

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains tax rates in a stand-alone bill, which will force the federal Conservatives to take a position on the measure. The most controversial announcement from her recent federal budget is not included in the motion she tabled Tuesday to introduce budget legislation in the House of Commons. It includes many other measures announced in the April 16 spending plan, including the national schoo

  • Speaker kicks Poilievre out of the Commons for calling PM a 'wacko' in tense question period exchange

    Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of question period Tuesday after a particularly nasty exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Poilievre's day-long removal from the House of Commons came after he called Trudeau a "wacko" for supporting B.C.'s policy of decriminalizing some hard drugs in an attempt to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths.Poilievre said it was a "wacko policy" backed by "this wacko prime minister." Fergus asked him to withdraw the "un

  • OOPS! Kayleigh McEnany Gets Quick Math Lesson After Awkward Trump Blunder

    The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.

  • Trump Is Allowed to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation After All

    Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday. Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed

  • In Trump immunity case, Supreme Court justices are Trumpists, not jurists | Opinion

    Supreme Court delivered gold for Donald Trump in his insurrectionist-immunity case. As expected. | Opinion

  • Manchin vows to introduce resolution to overturn Biden permitting rule

    Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he will lead a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to undo the Biden administration’s final rule on permitting announced Tuesday morning. “All the White House had to do was implement the commonsense, bipartisan permitting reforms in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, that all sides agreed upon, but once…

  • Poilievre hints to police he would use notwithstanding clause to change laws

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would use "whatever tools the Constitution allows" to pass criminal laws if his party forms the next government.Speaking to the Canadian Police Association on Monday, Poilievre promised to implement more stringent requirements for bail and make it harder for convicted murderers to transfer out of maximum security prisons."All of my proposals are constitutional," Poilievre said."We will make them constitutional, using whatever tools the Constitution al

  • Trump’s Team Has a Plan to Ensure He Doesn’t Go to Jail for Violating Gag Order

    Judge Juan Merchan held the former president in contempt for repeatedly violating the order — and threatened to lock him up if he doesn’t cut it out

  • 'Couldn't Have Said It Better': Biden Team Taunts Trump Over 'Bone Crushing' Claim

    The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.

  • Judiciary Republicans zero in on top prosecutor in Trump hush money case

    The House Judiciary Committee is again singling out a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s hush money case, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over the bulk of its communications relating to Matthew Colangelo. Colangelo, who delivered the opening statement in Trump’s New York trial last week, was a senior Justice Department official…

  • Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad

    NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the President of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f

  • Trump Given Final Warning: Shut Up or Face Jail

    Seth Winnig/Getty The third week of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York got off to an aggressive start on Tuesday morning, when the former president was swiftly fined $9,000 by the judge for repeatedly making public comments about jurors and witnesses—ignoring the court’s gag order that sought to stymie an ongoing MAGA intimidation campaign.But when the judge’s order was filed minutes later, it became clear the that Trump is also receiving a final warning: stop the threatening rhetoric or

  • Barack Obama Hits Donald Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Hometown

    The former president also told "Smartless" podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes what had surprised him about the GOP.

  • Russia may not start an all-out war with NATO, but already has plans to destroy it from within

    Western leaders are warning of a Russian attack on NATO. But the Kremlin is playing the long game.

  • Lauren Boebert: 'It Makes No Difference To Me' If Hakeem Jeffries Or Mike Johnson Is Speaker

    The far-right lawmaker made the provocative comment as Democratic leaders assured they would block a vote to dismiss the House speaker.

  • Trump Is Fine With States Monitoring Pregnant Women So They Don't Get Abortions

    "I think they might do that," the GOP presidential nominee said of a scenario that sounds straight out of the dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale."