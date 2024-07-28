NC second lady in hot water for nonprofit troubles
NC second lady in hot water for nonprofit troubles
NC second lady in hot water for nonprofit troubles
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."
The Grammy winner died in July 2023
J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.
Yeah, this is why I'd never mess with a manager of a Dunkin'.
Kelly Clarkson's Olympic debut did not go particularly well, at least in the eyes of some.
Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b
One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go
Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.
Charles may never see Archie and Lilibet againThe royal family breakdown has led to a situation where King Charles reportedly faces never seeing his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet again. Prince Harry said this week in a TV interview that he won’t travel to Britain with Meghan due to security fears of an attack from a “lone actor.” And, as commentators told the Mail on Sunday, this means King Charles will become increasingly “remote” from the children in an “incredibly sad situa
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
A once-active teen has been left wheelchair-bound after spontaneously developing a painful condition dubbed "suicide disease". Izzy Clements, 14, had just started in year eight when she found herself experiencing headaches and sickness - which grew so severe she lost 10kg in two weeks. Doctors couldn't work out what was wrong for months - then Izzy, a once-keen gymnast, dancer and horse rider, grew weaker and began suffering with leg pain. The teen, from Leicester, had to drop out of school and ended up in a wheelchair due to the constant pain that was so severe it would even cause panic attacks. Eventually doctors questioned if she had complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) - dubbed the "suicide disease" as the pain has previously driven patients to attempt to take their own lives. Fundraiser for Izzy's treatment: https://gofund.me/795d6cb3
Christina Hall is setting the record straight. The HGTV star broke her silence amid her divorce with Josh Hall on Instagram, saying "still I rise."
Ryan Reynolds confirmed the sex of his fourth child Olin with Blake Lively in a conversation with Walking 4 Hope founder John Bell
BGT's Amanda Holden is no stranger to a daring bikini and Elizabeth Hurley was very impressed after her latest summer sartorial display. See photos.
Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic smiled right along with everyone else when his first-round Paris Olympics opponent was so excited just to claim one game Saturday that he celebrated by pulling the bottom of his shirt over his head, baring his chest.
“I don’t want it to seem like I have a vendetta or, like, it’s out of anger. … He literally destroyed people’s lives,” said this minister’s daughter.
Air Lock With two NASA astronauts still stranded in space for weeks, officials at the space agency have insisted that the troubled Boeing Starliner, plagued with equipment malfunctions, can take back the two explorers back to Earth at anytime. So, why haven't they? An unnamed retired astronauts tells The Atlantic the bald face, obvious truth […]
The alleged disagreement between the royals is detailed in a new biography about the Princess of Wales