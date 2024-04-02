Here’s who made it to the ‘American Idol’ Top 24 from NC in Monday night’s show

Four North Carolina singers remained in the running to be the next “American Idol” at the start of Monday’s episode, but not all moved forward to this season’s Top 24.

The 56 contestants from Sunday’s show had to “leave it all on the stage to give the performance of a lifetime,” in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie during the “Showstoppers” round, host Ryan Seacrest said at the beginning of the episode. The singers were also accompanied by a live band on stage.

So, how did Blake Proehl, Bethany Teague, Garrison Bennett, Anna Grace Hunt, and Max and Laela Dasher do? Read on to find out.

Blake takes on the ‘Pro Bowl of singing’

Blake, a former professional football player and son of NFL great Ricky Proehl, was the first North Carolina singer to go on Monday evening.

“This to me is like the Pro Bowl of singing,” he said ahead of his performance. “I’m definitely proud of myself for getting this far.”

Before he took the stage, Blake reflected on his audition, when he played the piano and sang with his grandmother by his side.

“Nana is super excited for me to be here, blowing up my phone nonstop,” he said. “She is probably one of the biggest reasons that I’m here and why I’m doing all of this.”

Blake sang “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes, which was received well by the crowd — but Perry was uncertain of his singing ability.

“He’s just not believing in his voice,” Perry said. “I don’t think he has the experience.”

The final judgment

During his final judgment, Perry asked Blake if he thought a career in singing was his only path after his NFL career ended prematurely.

“Are you ever thinking the thought, ‘well, I got hurt, now my options are limited, so I’ll just try this?’” Perry asked Blake.

“It was really because of my Nana, she just always thought I had a good voice,” Blake said. “But when I was young, I just didn’t care. I just liked football.”

“Well, we don’t want to fight your grandmother,” Perry said, before spinning a tablet around revealing Blake’s grandmother who was on a video call to deliver the good news.

“Making it to the top 24 makes me realize that I can do this and I’m talented, and I have the natural ability and the judges assured me of that,” Blake said.

Unfortunately, Anna Grace, Max and Laela didn’t make the cut.

How to watch American Idol

The next episode of “American Idol,” in which Blake and 23 other singers will perform at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa, on Oahu, Hawaii with the help of mentors Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll, will air on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.