NC State basketball loses dogfight at Wake Forest. 3 takeaways from Wolfpack’s loss

The timing just didn’t seem very good for N.C. State.

Wake Forest had blown out Syracuse, then gone on the road and done the same to Georgia Tech. The Demons Deacons appeared to be a team feeling it, thinking an NCAA tournament berth might be possible this season.

The Deacons did their part Saturday, winning 83-79 in a game that was hotly contested and entertaining at Joel Coliseum.

The Deacons (16-7, 8-4 ACC) took an 81-79 lead on Andrew Carr’s inside basket with 18.1 seconds left. That left it up to the Pack to go for a tie or the win with a 3, and with the most dangerous player on the court with D.J. Horne.

But Horne, looking to take the ball to the lane, missed with three seconds remaining, and the Deacs closed it out with two free throws from Hunter Sallis.

It was another tough loss for the Wolfpack, which fell to 15-9 and 7-6 in the ACC., and next travels to Clemson.

The Pack’s D.J. Horne has had some big scoring games this season but really worked over the Deacs. The guard had 19 points at the half and 31 for the game.

Another Wolfpack player had his best game of the season: Mohamed Diarra. The big man was effective on both ends of court, finishing with points and rebounds for his second double-double and playing with a lot of hustle.

The Pack’s Jayden Taylor and Casey Morsell had another sub-par shooting game, combing to go 6-of-23 from the field. Taylor, who rushed some shots, was 3-15 from the field in scoring 7 points and Morsell worked hard to get his shots but closed with 9 points.

Horne missed an open 3 with 1:26 left in regulation and the score tied, but the Deacs’ Sallis then a short jumper with 1:05 left. The Pack worked the ball to D.J. Burns, who missed from the baseline with 38 seconds showing.

Here are three takeaways from the Pack’s loss:

Hot hand Horne

When Horne is hitting his shot and doing this thing — he has a few different on-court celebration moves — the Pack is a hard team to corral.

Horne had it going in the first half. He hit eight of 12 shots in putting up 19 points, draining two of three from the 3-point line as the Pack took its 45-39 lead.

Story continues

Horne likes to touch his forearm with three fingers after making a 3 – “Ice in the veins,” he has said. At Joel Coliseum, he also put his forefinger to his lips after one basket and appeared to blow a kiss to the crowd after another.

Horne also went into an all-out flex after another score, posing a few seconds for the TV cameraman.

Diarra gives Pack lift

Diarra might be the most interesting player on the Wolfpack.

Yes, he’s raw. But he’s big. He’s quick. He can jump, work the boards. He can even make a 3 — at times. He made two Saturday, giving the Pack a second-half lead with the second.

Not that Keatts wants the big man taking 3s. He’d rather the 6-10 junior stay around the basket, keep the other team off the offensive boards and then contribute offensively when he can.

Diarra nearly had a double-double in the first half – eight points and nine rebounds, He also had three assists, giving the Pack another big who can find the open man.

On one first-half, Diarra came up with a steal for a high-rise fast-break dunk. He’s capable of that.

Deacs’ season coming together

The Demon Deacons are looking more and more like an NCAA team.

The Deacs’ defense still needs work but has gotten better. Hunter Sallis and Boopie Miller give them a good-looking twosome who can handle and shoot.

Wake coach Steve Forbes has the ability to rotate bigs and get good minutes out of Andrew Carr and Efton Reid.

Cameron Hildreth is a bit of a wild card — he’ll take shots, good or bad — and Forbes can live with it. Parker Friedrichsen is a shooter who can knock down 3’s.

Again, it’s up to the Deacs’ defense. They tried a little of everything against Horne, including double teams, with little success.