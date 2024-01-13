NC State rebounds from first ACC loss. Takeaways from Wolfpack’s win over Louisville

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts likes to call ACC road wins “precious” and much has been made of the ice-cream rewards that come with them.

The Wolfpack picked up another one Saturday, getting 27 points from D.J. Horne while holding off Louisville 89-83 at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Pack (12-4, 4-1 ACC) was dejected after its 67-54 loss Wednesday against No. 7 North Carolina at PNC Arena, but the players insisted that one loss, as much as it stung, would not lead to another at Louisville.

It didn’t.

Horne, once on the floor, was the best player on it. He made nine of his 14 shots, making six of nine on 3-pointers.

The Cards (6-10, 1-4) tried to make a late push and pull out a win, just as they did at Miami this week. But Horne had some big moments late and the Pack held its poise.

Wolfpack guard Michael O’Connell, getting a start ahead of Horne Saturday, had 11 points and six assists for the Pack, which picked up earlier road wins at Boston College and Notre Dame.

The Pack’s D.J. Burns was in foul trouble and not a factor in the first half. But the big man hurt the Cards shooting and passing in the second half, finishing with 13 points and five assists.

The Pack, after missing 18 of 20 from 3-point range in the UNC game, was 10-of-20 Saturday.

The Pack, which led 44-35 at the half, last won its first three ACC road games in 2001-02.

Bounce-back game

The Pack’s Horne insisted after the loss to Carolina that there would be an immediate bounce-back. Other Wolfpack players said the same about the transfer from Arizona State, who doesn’t lack for confidence.

Horne, held to six points in the loss to the Tar Heels, knocked down four of his six 3-pointers in the opening half Saturday in putting up 14 points and allowing the Pack to lead comfortably in the half.

There would be more of the same in the second half from Horne and there wet others who contributed - D.J. Burns, O’Connell, Casey Morsell. All had important baskets after the Cards surged to take the lead 55-54.

O’Connell and Horne had back-to-back 3’s to give the Pack a 61-58 lead.

New look for Pack

The Pack had a new look and much better start Saturday.

Keatts inserted O’Connell in the starting lineup, replacing Horne, who struggled shooting the ball against UNC. That proved to be the right move as the Pack scored the first 12 points of the game and Horne, once in the game, had his shooting touch.

Keatts said after the game that Horne was “30 seconds late” for a video session. That’s why he sat to start.

The Pack never trailed in the opening half although the Cards made a push in the final minutes. The Wolfpack had nine turnovers and 13 personal fouls — D.J. Burns and Jayden Taylor both had two personals that limited their playing time.

Big push by Cards

The Cardinals were a different team to start the second half, hitting six of their first nine shots. Whatever coaching message Kenny Payne had for them at the break, it resonated.

The Cards quickly pulled within 46-44 with a 9-2 run. They tied the score 52-52 with 12:33 left on a White shot and took their first lead, 55-54, on a Williams 3 from the corner.

O’Connell answered with a 3 from the key for the Pack. a Few moments later. Horne had a 3 for a 61-58 lead.