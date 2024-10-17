NC Voter Guide: Here are the candidates running for Raleigh mayor and City Council
Voters will decide who will serve as Raleigh’s new mayor and City Council in this year’s general election.
All eight seats are up for grabs with more than two dozen candidates running. All the council incumbents, except for Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, are seeking another two-year term. (The council will move to four-year terms starting in 2026.)
The News & Observer sent each candidate a questionnaire. You can read the responses from the candidates who responded at the links below.
Early voting for the general election runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2 in North Carolina. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Mayoral candidates, elected citywide
▪ Janet Cowell
Campaign website: janetcowellformayor.com
▪ Paul Fitts
Campaign website: fittsforraleigh.com
▪ Eugene Myrick
Campaign website: myrickformayor.com
▪ Terrance Ruth
Campaign website: truthforraleigh.org
▪ James Shaughnessy
Campaign website: shaughnessy4you.com
At-Large Candidates, 2 seats, elected citywide
▪ James Bledsoe
Campaign website: electjamesbledsoe.com
▪ Joshua Bradley
Campaign website: bradleyforraleighworkers.com
▪ Stormie Forte, incumbent
Campaign website: stormie4raleigh.com
▪ Jonathan Melton, incumbent
Campaign website: jonathanmelton.com
▪ Katherine Pate
Campaign website: katiepateforraleigh.com
▪ Reeves Peeler Jr.
Campaign website: reevesforraleigh.com
▪ Robert Steele
Campaign website: rob4raleigh.com
District A, north Raleigh
▪ Mary Black, incumbent
Campaign website: mary4districta.com
▪ Whitney Hill
Campaign website: whitneyforraleigh.org
▪ Mitchell Silver
Campaign website: silverforraleigh.com
District B, northeast Raleigh
▪ Jennifer McCollum
Campaign website: jenn4raleigh.com
▪ Megan Patton, incumbent
Campaign website: pattonforraleigh.com
District C, southeast Raleigh
▪ Corey Branch, incumbent
Campaign website: coreybranch.com
▪ DaQuanta Copeland
Campaign website: daquantacopeland.com
▪ Daniel Grant-King
▪ Jared Ollison
Campaign website: jaredollisonforraleigh.com
▪ Tolulope Omokaiye
Campaign website: omokaiyeforoakcity.com
▪ Portia Rochelle
Campaign website: rochelleforraleigh.com
District D, southwest Raleigh
▪ Jane Harrison, incumbent
Campaign website: janeforraleigh.com
District E, northwest Raleigh
▪ John Cerqueira
Campaign website: john4raleigh.com
▪ Christina Jones, incumbent
Campaign website: christinaforraleigh.com
Early voting sites & registration
During the early voting period, 22 sites are open for Raleigh voters around Wake County. All sites are listed on WakeVotesEarly.com for locations, maps, and a wait time tracker.
Eligible voters who missed the state’s deadline can still register during early voting with proof of their current residence. This will not be available on Election Day.
All of the polling sites will be open every day of the week
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sundays: 1 to 6 p.m.
The 12 voting sites in Raleigh are
Abbott’s Creek Community Center, 9950 Durant Road
Barwell Road Community Center, 5857 Barwell Road
Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Road
John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Lake Lynn Community Center, 7921 Ray Road
Laurel Hills Community Center, 3808 Edwards Mill Road
NCSU Talley Student Union, 2411 Dunn Ave
Optimist Park Community, 5900 Whittier Drive
Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1426 Rock Quarry Road
Wake County Board of Elections Office, 1200 N. New Hope Road
Wake Tech, Northern Campus, Building E, 7151 Success Way
Wake Tech, Southern Campus, Building T, 9101 Fayetteville Road
Sample ballots and voter search
You can check your voter registration status, Election Day polling location, and sample ballot before heading to the polls through the NC State Board of Elections website, ncsbe.gov, or through the Wake County Board of Elections, wake.gov.