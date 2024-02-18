For NC voters like me, Sen. Tillis’ vote on Ukraine was a betrayal | Opinion

Betrayed by Tillis

Senator Thom Tillis has turned his back on one of the most important issues facing our country, the border. We must get our own border in order before sending money to help others. Yet, Tillis and 21 other Republicans joined with Democrats to approve a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

I used to think Tillis looked out for us and made decisions in the best interest of his N.C. constituents. I used to think North Carolinians were his primary focus, putting their needs first before trying to save the rest of the world. But my eyes have been opened. I have to face the facts. When it comes to us little people, Tillis has proven by his vote we are not at the top of his priority list.

Renee Coates Scheidt, Salisbury

Camp death

The writer is a retired Rutgers University Psychiatric Nursing professor.

The death of a child at a N.C. wilderness camp is one of a decades-long litany of stories that include child maltreatment and exploitation of families who send children to these programs when they think they’ve exhausted other alternatives.

In many states, they operate without regulation, licensing or accreditation, despite charging exorbitant prices for “treatment.” That many years of investigative journalism and advocacy have not resulted in more stringent regulation testifies to the power of a profit driven mental health industry and our lack of community-based mental health support.

Children are our most valuable resource and our future. How many more vulnerable young people must die or be scarred for life by people who care more about profit than therapeutics? It is past time that we stopped warehousing kids out of sight in abusive programs. We must find the political will to provide them appropriate, evidence based behavioral health services they need when in crisis.

Wanda Mohr, Durham

Student protest

The Feb. 16 article on the peaceful walk-out against genocide by students at two Chapel Hill-Carrboro high schools described a coordinated email campaign by people who opposed the walkout and its associated materials, which they portrayed as hateful and antisemitic. They demanded punitive measures, including firing teachers.

It is truly enlightening to see people enraged not by the horrors of the massive killing, destruction and displacement in Gaza, but by students peacefully protesting it and calling for a ceasefire. This is but one of countless efforts in the U.S. since Oct. 7 to silence free speech opposing the slaughter in Gaza. I applaud the district’s measured response, which showed sensitivity to any potential bigotry (antisemitism and Islamophobia) while recognizing students’ rights to free speech and protest.

Laura Gibney, Durham

Duke Energy

All of us should review the 25 year energy resource plan that Duke Energy presented to the N.C. Utilities Commission in 2023 and then compare it to the “revised” plan Duke just presented to the commission. Duke recognizes that its proposed gas-fired plants will have to be decommissioned to meet the 2050 carbon neutral commitment our state made, but they still want them since we’re paying for them — producing or not.

Duke is also proposing to build more solar farms, further develop offshore wind generation, and initiate using untested mini-nuclear reactors without a single mention of rooftop solar. Environmental groups have produced irrefutable data showing that rooftop solar is one of the most economical ways to reduce our carbon footprint and meet our 2050 commitment. It would also significantly reduce the expense of the planned transmission grid Duke included in its 2023 plan.

The utilities commission must compare the two plans and decide on behalf of ratepayers. The commission has NC WARN’s data which makes Duke’s new proposal indefensible.

David Bland, Raleigh

GOP hypocrisy

In his Feb. 12 Opinion piece, Republican consultant Matt Wylie says “Let’s send people to Congress who share our fundamental belief in limited government and a dedication to protecting our rights, liberties and freedoms.” How is it “limited government” to pass and support laws that take away our freedoms and control women’s bodies? That is an obvious hypocrisy.

Betty Jane Lazo, Raleigh