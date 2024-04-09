NCAA championship game in Glendale
The NCAA championship game is happening in Glendale.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
The national championship game will be a beefy one. In one corner of the paint is Zach Edey, Purdue's 7-foot-4, 300-pound unstoppable force. Opposite him will be Donovan Clingan, UConn's 7-2, 280-pound game-altering center.
The Rock was competing in a WWE ring for the first time since 2016. Here's what happened with his match at WrestleMania 40.
Known for his impressive stature, Andre the Giant was also the centerpiece of many alcohol-related tales - even confirming a record-breaking number on live TV.
There's no detail too small at the Masters Tournament.
In 2023, the UA Golf division grew 23 percent and its footwear has been especially popular.
Tiger Woods’ daughter may be following in his sporty footsteps
Zendaya stepped out for a photo call in Rome in her most on-theme look to date.
Masters champion Jon Rahm's move to LIV could prove a "tipping point" in the battle for the future of the men's professional game, writes Iain Carter.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s trot got Yankee Stadium fans hot. The Toronto Blue Jays star celebrates his home runs with a distinctive series of moves while circling the bases, including a shushing motion when he rounds third. When Guerrero went deep with Toronto trailing the New York Yankees by seven runs on Saturday night, fans in the Bronx responded to his running routine with boos.
The Texas Longhorn played with his sister, Molly, who donned Texas A&M shoes and golf bag.
On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a policy banning transgender women from college sports.
How insane was the line Spieth took during Saturday's third round in San Antonio?
Caitlin Clark's college career concluded with Sunday's national championship game. What's next for the NCAA's all-time leading scorer?
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was happy with his first minor league rehab start despite an ugly line because his right shoulder felt healthy. Manoah walked his first four batters and wound up allowing seven runs over 1 2/3 innings for Single A Dunedin against Lakeland in a Florida State League game on Sunday. The 26-year old felt right shoulder discomfort following a spring training start on Feb. 27 and threw simulated games on March 27 and April 2. “I don’t car
The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner. Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute at Sanliurfa GAP stadium after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Woods has played fewer than five-and-a-half competitive rounds since undergoing ankle surgery in April last year.
The Cowboys have a host of needs, but they must address the holes on the offensive line at the top of the draft