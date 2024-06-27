NCAA paid former president Mark Emmert $4.3 million in severance as part of departure in 2023

Former NCAA President Mark Emmert received a nearly $4.3 million severance payment from the association when he departed in 2023, the association’s new federal tax records show.

The documents, which USA TODAY obtained Thursday from the association, state that Emmert received $4,281,279 during the NCAA’s 2023 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, 2023.

Emmert’s pay from the association for the 2022 calendar year was just over $3.3 million, the records show.

The NCAA announced in April 2022 that Emmert would be stepping down by mutual agreement with the association’s Board of Governors. He remained on the job until Charlie Baker officially began as president on March 1, 2023.

Emmert has served in the position since October 2010. That gives him the second-longest run in the job to that of Walter Byers, who headed the organization from 1951 to 1988.

In April 2021, the board had voted to extend his contract through Dec. 31, 2025. Prior to that move, the most recent action on Emmert’s contract had been to extend his deal through 2023, with an option to extend it through 2024.

