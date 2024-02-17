NCAA Tournament committee reveal: Kansas basketball among top 16 projected seeds

The first look at the top 16 teams for the 2024 NCAA Tournament has been released, and the early committee projection once again included the Kansas men’s basketball team.

The No. 6 (AP ranking) Kansas Jayhawks, who were 7-5 in Big 12 play entering Saturday (with six regular-season games to play), landed as a No. 2 seed. They’re the No. 8-overall team in the bracket, putting them in West Region, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds taking place in Los Angeles.

Arizona is the No. 1 seed in that region. Duke and Auburn are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, respectively, in the West.

Purdue landed as the No. 1-overall seed in the field.

As of Saturday morning, here were the projected seeds and tournament rankings. Games played on Saturday were not reflected in the rankings...

Midwest Region (Detroit)

No. 1 Purdue (1)

No. 2 Tennessee (6)

No. 3 Baylor (10)

No. 4 San Diego State (14)

East Region (Boston)

No. 1 UConn (2)

No. 2 North Carolina (5)

No. 3 Iowa State (11)

No. 4 Wisconsin (16)

South Region (Dallas)

No. 1 Houston (3)

No. 2 Marquette (7)

No. 3 Alabama (9)

No. 4 Illinois (15)

West Region (Los Angeles)