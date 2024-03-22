NCAA Wrestling moves into the metro

The Canadian Press

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Streelman has a new ball marker to help with alignment that required USGA approval before he teed off Thursday in the Valspar Championship. He had 10 consecutive one-putt greens on his way to a 7-under 64 and a one-shot lead. Streelman took advantage of gorgeous weather while it lasts with birdies on all four of the par 5s on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook. He took only 24 putts for the round. “I knew today was going to be solid and then it's going to be hold-