NCDOT shares warnings with drivers after overnight snowfall

WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos

NCDOT shares warnings with drivers after overnight snowfall

Latest Stories

  • Fredericton woman captured green fireball as it flew across sky during parade

    When Gail Dunlap's sister couldn't attend Fredericton's Christmas parade on Saturday night, she decided to record the whole thing on her cellphone.Little did she know she would catch something on camera almost as magical as the big man in red."Just out of the blue, this big green ball [came] out of the sky," Dunlap said."I was quite surprised. I actually caught it on camera, to be honest with you, but it was definitely a lucky shot."The green flying object appeared just in the upper corner of he

  • MTG was mocked for weather-control claims. Now Florida has a new bill to ban ‘weather modification’

    State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory

  • Dangerous Ontario snow squalls shift and continue into Monday

    Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week

  • Scientists gather to decode puzzle of the world's rarest whale in 'extraordinary' New Zealand study

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.

  • Get ready: Snow piles up in a hurry across Canada in December

    Just about every major city across the country picks up double-digit snowfall totals through a typical month of December

  • La Niña’s sputtering role in an uncharted season ahead

    Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty

  • PHOTOS: Unrelenting snow squalls blast Ontario with major totals, impact travel

    Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst

  • Ontario says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs

    TORONTO — Ontario is urging the federal government to amend proposed electricity regulations after an analysis by the province's system operator concluded the rules would mean $35 billion in additional costs by 2050 — a number environmental groups dispute.

  • New Trump administration could bring shift in approach to Snake River dam breaching

    Many Republicans who may have the returning president’s ear bitterly oppose dam breaching.

  • Gravenhurst still digging out after storm, Highway 11 reopens between Orillia and Huntsville

    Gravenhurst, Ont., remained under a state of emergency on Monday night after intense snow squalls battered parts of the province over the weekend.The town in Muskoka, which is roughly 176 kilometres north of Toronto, was hit with around 140 centimetres of snow over the weekend and declared a state of emergency early Sunday. Officials said on Monday that the state of emergency was continuing because the substantial snowfall resulted in a prolonged closure of Highway 11.At around 10 p.m. on Monday

  • Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.

    A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.

  • Balsam fir trees 'at risk' in New Brunswick amid a changing climate

    While artificial Christmas trees might be the popular choice during the holiday season, nothing beats the smell of a fresh balsam fir. But new research out of the University of New Brunswick shows the popular tree is at risk of being harmed by climate change. Anthony Taylor, a forest ecologist and professor of forest management at the University of New Brunswick, said the balsam fir is an important species in the region, making up about 20 per cent of all the trees in the province.Taylor and two

  • Residents Clear Four Feet of Snow After Intense Winter Storm Hits Ontario

    Ontario residents cleaned up over four feet of snow between Saturday, November 30, and Monday, December 2, after an intense winter storm hit the region.Footage captured and posted to TikTok by Amelia Mc Gowan-Hayes shows residents freeing and moving vehicles trapped under several feet of snow in Ontario, Canada, over the weekend.“Highway 11 closed and I’ve got four feet of snow. Be careful what you wish for,” she wrote on TikTok.According to a local news report, the massive snowfall was a result of lake-effect snow blowing off the Great Lakes, resulting in over 30,000 power outages throughout the region.Additional snowfall between seven to 12 inches was forecast into Wednesday, according to ECCC Weather Ontario. Credit: Amelia Mc Gowan-Hayes via Storyful

  • New York braces for more snow after already getting nearly 4 feet in some parts of state

    New York is bracing for more snow after already getting nearly 4 feet in some parts of the state since Friday. Lake-effect snow warnings were in effect through Tuesday night in parts of Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. (AP video: Cara Anna)

  • Peatlands urgently need to be restored for UK to meet emissions targets

    Peat restoration is an important nature-based solution that can mitigate climate change and will be an essential part of reaching the UK’s legally binding emissions targets.

  • An Alberta clipper will bring snow and wind to parts of Manitoba

    With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal

  • Airlines not switching quickly enough to green jet fuel, study says

    (Reuters) -Most of the world's airlines are not doing enough to switch to sustainable jet fuel, according to a study by Brussels-based advocacy group Transport and Environment, which also found too little investment by oil producers in the transition. "Unfortunately, airlines at the moment are not on the trajectory to have meaningful emissions reduction because they're not buying enough sustainable aviation fuel," Transport and Environment aviation policy manager Francesco Catte said. As it stands, SAF makes up about 1% of aviation fuel use on the global market, which needs to increase for airlines to meet carbon emission reduction targets.

  • Feeding grazing cows seaweed could cut their methane emissions by nearly 40 percent: Study

    Supplementing the diets of grazing beef cows with seaweed in pellet form could cut their methane emissions by almost 40 percent, a new study has found. The seaweed pellets led to this plunge in emissions without affecting the health or weight of the cows, according to the study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National…

  • UK Is Paying £1 Billion to Waste a Record Amount of Wind Power

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s set to be a record year for wind power in the UK, at least in terms of how much goes to waste.Most Read from BloombergRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionBurgeoning capacity and blustery weather should have driven huge growth in output in 2024. But the grid can’t cope, forcing the operator to pay wind farms to turn off, a cost ultimately borne by consumers. It’s a situation that puts at ri

  • Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh holiday weather

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After U.S. travelers battled through harsh weekend weather to reach home following the Thanksgiving holiday, residents of the Great Lakes region face the prospect of more snow through the week, forecasters said.