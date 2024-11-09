NCIS confirms future of spin-off show

NCIS spin-off NCIS: Origins has had its future confirmed.

The prequel series, focusing on a young version of Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, was initially given a 13-episode order (it's so far aired five of them) – but now it's getting even more.

"Get ready to keep showing up to the bullpen because #NCISOrigins is officially renewed for a FULL SEASON!" the show's official Instagram account posted. "Meet you and the gang back at Camp Pendleton on CBS Monday."

CBS/Getty Images

A full season on an American broadcast network has traditionally between 22 and 24 episodes, although that number has been less strictly adhered to in recent years. With regards to NCIS: Origins, it looks like we'll be getting 18 episodes in the season.

While Harmon provides voiceover narration and a brief cameo in the premiere, it's Austin Stowell who plays the younger Gibbs in the show, while Diany Rodriguez plays a young Vera Strickland and Kyle Schmid has been cast as Mike Franks.

In a recent interview, Harmon heaped praise upon Stowell, stating that he knew the actor was right for the role as soon as he walked into the audition.

CBS/Getty Images

"I felt the room jump a little when Austin came in, before he said anything," Harmon said "He walked out and someone said, 'I'll just say it, that's a movie star'.

"There was heavy competition there. There were a lot of good people. I would say that there were really few who drew the attention Austin did. I can say that about any role that was cast in this show, because they all came in one after another. We got everybody we wanted."

NCIS: Origins airs Monday nights on CBS. NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.





