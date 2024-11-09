NCIS confirms future of spin-off show

NCIS confirms future of spin-off show

NCIS spin-off NCIS: Origins has had its future confirmed.

The prequel series, focusing on a young version of Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, was initially given a 13-episode order (it's so far aired five of them) – but now it's getting even more.

"Get ready to keep showing up to the bullpen because #NCISOrigins is officially renewed for a FULL SEASON!" the show's official Instagram account posted. "Meet you and the gang back at Camp Pendleton on CBS Monday."

A full season on an American broadcast network has traditionally between 22 and 24 episodes, although that number has been less strictly adhered to in recent years. With regards to NCIS: Origins, it looks like we'll be getting 18 episodes in the season.

While Harmon provides voiceover narration and a brief cameo in the premiere, it's Austin Stowell who plays the younger Gibbs in the show, while Diany Rodriguez plays a young Vera Strickland and Kyle Schmid has been cast as Mike Franks.

In a recent interview, Harmon heaped praise upon Stowell, stating that he knew the actor was right for the role as soon as he walked into the audition.

"I felt the room jump a little when Austin came in, before he said anything," Harmon said "He walked out and someone said, 'I'll just say it, that's a movie star'.

"There was heavy competition there. There were a lot of good people. I would say that there were really few who drew the attention Austin did. I can say that about any role that was cast in this show, because they all came in one after another. We got everybody we wanted."

NCIS: Origins airs Monday nights on CBS. NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.


