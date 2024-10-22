'NCIS' Fans Call Austin Stowell "The Best Choice" to Play Young Gibbs

It's official! Folks are loving NCIS: Origins, and they have some thoughts about Austin Stowell portraying the younger version of one of the most iconic roles in TV history.

The latest series in the NCIS franchise debuted on October 14 on CBS, where viewers are getting a look at the life of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he works at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office in 1991. Fans recognize Mark Harmon (who currently executive produces and narrates NCIS: Origins) for portraying the role since the character debuted on JAG in April 2003, and he later played Gibbs until Mark left the show in season 19 back in 2021.

Now, folks are watching Austin take on the famed character, which the actor already celebrated on Instagram after the first two episodes aired on television.

"NOW STREAMING!! Catch the two-episode series premiere of #NCISOrigins on @paramountplus," he wrote on October 14 alongside a video montage of him and cast mates Mariel Molino, Caleb Foote and Kyle Schmid. "Tell them #Gibbs sent you. 🧢."

NCIS: Origins gives fans a different take on Gibbs ahead of his time leading the NCIS team, and so far folks can't get enough of Austin's portrayal of the beloved character.

“The feedback is already incredible! All amazed by this young Gibbs. Best choice 👌❤️,” one person wrote in the comments. “Just saw the premiere, already hooked!!! 👏🔥 Nice seeing Mark Harmon make appearances too!” another declared. “So excited for you @amstowell I’m ready 🔥,” a different viewer added.

Well, looks like the fans are digging the new perspective on Gibbs! What's more, Mark is thrilled to see this side of Gibbs come to life, as he was a part of Austin's audition process every step of the way.

"I felt the room jump a little when Austin came in, before he said anything," Mark told People on October 14 about casting the younger version of his character. "He walked out and someone said, 'I'll just say it, that's a movie star.'"

Gregg DeGuire

If Mark himself is singing Austin's praises, we definitely need to tune in to see what's next!

