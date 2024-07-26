“NCIS: Hawai’i ”Showrunners Say Show Cancellation 'Still Stings' as They Tease What Would’ve Been in Season 4

The island spinoff, starring Vanessa Lachey, was canceled in April after three seasons

Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in 'NCIS: Hawaii'.

Three months after NCIS: Hawai'i was canceled, showrunners Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Matt Bosack are opening up about how they were “obviously surprised” by the show's untimely ending.

The showrunners shared in a joint email Q&A with TVLine that they would have ended the island spinoff’s third season differently if they had known the show wasn’t returning to CBS.

“If we’d known it was coming, we probably wouldn’t have ended the series on a cliffhanger,” they explained. “The fact that the studio and the network didn’t stop us makes it seem like they might not have seen it coming either. We loved our show and know other people loved it, too, but the TV business is a fickle mistress and one can’t take business decisions personally. But it still stings.”

Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Vanessa Lachey on "NCIS: Hawai'i"

Despite the surprise, the trio said there is “a lot to be proud of” from the experience of making the CBS procedural, which starred Vanessa Lachey.

"We did what we set out to do. We created a show with a strong female lead and a cast that reflected the diversity of Hawai’i and the world. We told interesting Navy crime stories," they said. "All while maintaining a workplace where people could hopefully do their best work and be valued for it.”

As fans may recall, season 3 of NCIS: Hawai'i concluded with Maggie (Julie White) telling Jane (Lachey), “Janie, you’re probably going to need a drink for what’s coming next” in the final moments of what would become the series finale.

Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik in 'NCIS: Hawaii'.

Nash, Silber and Bosack say the conclusion of the cliffhanger was not yet “not fully fleshed out.”

“We had a general idea of where the Maggie story was going,” they explained. “It would have eventually intersected with Jane Tennant’s mother, but it was also going to move back into the dark world of Tennant’s spy past, using those stories to increase our understanding of who Jane was, but also to learn more about her team in the process.”

The showrunners added that they were excited to continue telling stories on the show, saying, “We loved our repertoire of characters and we would have kept using them as much as we could. We were talking about Tennant’s mom and Ernie’s ex-wife, but other than following up on our cliffhanger, there were no ‘musts’ on the list.”

“Our goals every season were the same: tells good stories with these great actors,” they added.

As for specific storylines, the trio said that it wasn’t out of the question to see more wedding talk between Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson). "We hadn’t fully landed on what was going to happen in season 4. But there would have been some movement. Whether it would have been a wedding, meeting families, or some other thing, we didn’t know.”

They also noted that they were always planning to have viewers meet Jesse’s (Noah Mills) wife and child.

“We started every season planning to meet her and she would have shown up eventually,” they shared. “(Hope springs eternal.)”



Following the cancellation of the show in April, Lachey, 43, reflected on the series that held a place in her heart.

“I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show," she shared in part on Instagram. "I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!"

"In Hawai’i we don’t say “Good-Bye”, we say 'A Hui Hou' it means 'until we meet again'. To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou," she added.



