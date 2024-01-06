NCIS lines up new prequel show from Mark Harmon

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

NCIS spoilers follow.



NCIS has lined up a new prequel show from Mark Harmon, which will follow the early life of his character Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

NCIS: Origins has been given a straight-to-series order from CBS and is set for a 2024-25 release. The series will be narrated by Harmon, beginning years before the events of the hit procedural drama, according to Deadline.

The show will follow a young Gibbs as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton, led by NCIS legend Mike Franks — who was fatally stabbed in the mothership series' eighth instalment.

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

Related: NCIS confirms plans for David McCallum tribute episode

The series comes from Harmon and his son Sean Harmon, who will both executive produce. NCIS writers and producers Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North will act as co-showrunners, as well as writing the premiere episode. An actor has yet to be chosen for the spin-off's lead role.

"The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honour to play young Gibbs myself," said Sean Harmon, following the show's announcement.

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

Fox

Related: NCIS: Hawai'i confirms season 3 filming date with LL Cool J

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, added: "We are elated and honoured to continued the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way.

"Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favourite characters and meeting new ones."

Story continues

Fans will be pleased to see Harmon return to the NCIS franchise, after he left his role as the fan-favourite special agent in 2021 — after an 18-year association with the show.

NCIS: Origins doesn't have a release date yet. NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like