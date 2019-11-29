'NCIS: Los Angeles' Hinted That Callen Is Replacing Hetty and Fans Have Some Thoughts

From Country Living

NCIS: Los Angeles hinted that Hetty (Linda Hunt) may be passing the torch to Callen (Chris O'Donnell).

Fans aren't particularly thrilled with the idea of him replacing Hetty—or of her leaving at all.

It’s been hard to keep track of Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles. Last season, actress Linda Hunt took a hiatus from her beloved character while she recovered from a scary car accident. We expected to see more of her after she surprised us at Deeks and Kensi’s wedding, but that hasn’t exactly been the case.

Now, it seems the CBS show is hinting even more that Hetty’s days are numbered. In the episode “Kill Beale: Vol.1” she had a very interesting conversation with Callen (Chris O’Donnell) about her—and his—future.

When asking Callen if he thought she made the right decision regarding Eric Beale's (Barrett Foa) recent mission, he responded that it wasn’t his call to make. And then the following happened:

Hetty: “Maybe it should be.”

Callen: “I thought you were grooming Nell for that.”

Hetty: “I did, too.”

Callen: “I don’t want your job, Hetty.”

Hetty: “Neither do I. But somebody’s got to do it. Think about it, Mr. Callen. I won’t be here forever.”

Um, okay Hetty, what do you know that we don’t!? At the very least, we know that she’s going to be back again because the December 1 episode “Mother” sounds like it's all about Hetty's history.

In general, fans were not thrilled about her talk with Callen. Some still believe Nell (Renee Felice Smith) should be Hetty’s replacement, while others think Callen could get the role—though most don't want him to. One fan even thinks Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) might be promoted to a series regular and be honored with the top job.

Hetty wants G to take over,,,Nell doesn't have the the stomach for the job... #HettyKnowsAll... #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/vSQL3SpNiQ — Tony Fontane (@TMAN1138pm) November 25, 2019

My #NCISLA guess? Fatima will come back to take Hetty’s position on the team. Skilled, well trained, cool headed, gone to DC for a special mission Hetty sent her on... — Kris Mares (@PastorKrisMares) November 25, 2019

that convo between Callen and Hetty had to happen at some point, and I'm glad it happened now. it somehow is setting things up for the upcoming episode. but I am also glad that Callen said he does not want to take her place when the day comes #ncisla — andreia 🍂 (@odonnellsptfan) November 25, 2019

Wow Callen, good deflect?



Also, who's gonna take over Hetty's job... So was that the cliffhanger? #NCISLA #NCISLosAngeles



— TV Rants (@brieftvrants) November 25, 2019

“Neither do I, but somebody’s got to do it., think about it Mr. Callen, I won’t be here forever”



I’m not ready for Hetty to say goodbye 🤧#NCISLA pic.twitter.com/EeLcw6Hg5c



— kelly (@MissKeliam) November 25, 2019

Is Hetty kinda saying goodbye 😢 #NCISLA — TheRealMichelle (@Michiiboo01) November 25, 2019

No matter what happens, it’s very apparent that people don’t want Hetty to leave. So whoever may follow in her footsteps has a long road ahead of them.

