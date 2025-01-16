“NCIS: Los Angeles ”Star Eric Christian Olsen Loses House in Palisades Fire: ‘It's So Hard to Say Goodbye'

Olsen's wife Sarah Wright Olsen revealed on Jan. 15 that their family lost their home in the ongoing deadly Los Angeles wildfires

NCIS: Los Angeles actor Eric Christian Olsen’s family lost their home to the Palisades Fire.

His wife, Sarah Wright Olsen, revealed in a Monday, Jan. 13 post on the Instagram account for her podcast, The Mother Daze Podcast, that she smelled the smoke from the fire herself. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, she followed up with an Instagram post that showed images of their home after it was destroyed.

She penned a message revealing that their family is safe. Eric, 47, and Sarah, 41, share three children, Winter Story Olsen, 4, Esmé Olivia, 8, and Wyatt Oliver, 11.

“It’s impossible to put into words these last few days. We are together and safe and surrounded by love. Thank you to uncle Dave and aunt Dani who took in so many of us,” Sarah began in the caption.

“We lost our home. It was one of the first areas to go. Our kids have said ‘we all took our first steps there,’ ” she continued. “It’s so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years.”

The Baeo co-founder added how “grateful” the family is “for the outpouring of love.”

“We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away. 😭. It’s what keeps making us tear up,” she wrote. “Thank you it means so much to us. More soon. ❤️.”

Sarah Wright Olsen/instagram Sarah Wright Olsen shared the sad news via social media

She included a photo of the family of five together as they stood at a beach overlook and gazed at the Pacific Ocean. Sarah also added three images of their home burnt down and the rubble that surrounded their home, including their destroyed car.

The Los Angeles wildfires began on Jan. 7, and at the time of publication, the two largest fires, the Palisades and Eaton fires, continue to burn, with 21% and 45% containment, respectively. The recent fires have become the most destructive firestorm in the city's history, wiping out over 12,300 buildings and causing 24 fatalities.

Sarah Wright Olsen/instagram Eric, 47, and Sarah, 41, share three children, Winter Story Olsen, 4, Esmé Olivia, 8, and Wyatt Oliver, 11.

PEOPLE has reported that several celebrities have lost their homes in the fires, including Billy Crystal Paris Hilton, Candy Spelling, Cameron Mathison, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Ricki Lake, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam, John Goodman, Eugene Levy and many more.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.

