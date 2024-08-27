NCIS' Michael Weatherly shares first set photo from Tony & Ziva spinoff

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has shared the first photo of the set from the upcoming spin-off series, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The series sees Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their roles as the respective agents, with the action following the duo and their daughter as they go on the run across Europe after Tony’s security firm comes under attack.

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

Related: NCIS: Hawaiʻi cast reunite after show cancellation

With filming now under way on the series, Weatherly provided an update for fans as he posed for a selfie on Instagram whilst on set, writing: "Taking a breather in the heat during our exciting #ncis Tony & Ziva extravaganza!"

Weatherly and de Pablo announced the project back in February alongside showrunner John McNamara, with a joint statement reading: "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John at the helm, we are ready.

“The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fuelled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years.

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

“To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you,” they concluded, with McNamara also sharing a statement.

“I'm incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles,” he said. “Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it's phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the green light to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I'd be violating the Espionage Act.”

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

Read more NCIS news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like