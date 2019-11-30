NCIS: NOLA’ Fans Lost It Over the Major Cliffhanger About Lasalle’s Killer

From Country Living

NCIS: New Orleans left fans on a cliffhanger as the NOLA team tries to avenge Christopher Lasalle's murder.

Fans were outraged when Lasalle died earlier in season 6.

NCIS: New Orleans has got to stop toying with us!

As if losing Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black) wasn’t enough, fans were left on a huge cliffhanger in the latest episode,"Convicted."

The team has been working doggedly to try and catch the person who killed both Lasalle and his brother Cade.

Prime suspect Eddie Barrett (Eddie Cahill) got off the hook with an apparent foolproof alibi and witness, but Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team weren’t giving up that easy. But when the episode ended on the verge of a major shootout with the NOLA team outnumbered, fans were left confused and in the dark as there was no trailer for the next episode.











How is this gonna play out!!!#NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/MxtnBJUMVn — Joseph j Samuel (@JSamuel45) November 27, 2019





They’re going to drag out this story arc? Great... #NCISNOLA — GirlWithoutAGun (@Cinders10122019) November 27, 2019

Oh, and the “To Be Continued” was just salt in the wound!

For the record, "To Be Continued" are not my favorite words. #NCISNOLA — Christin Haws (@KikiWrites) November 27, 2019

To be continued???? When it comes to the murder of Christopher, every episode will always be continued. — JoEllen Roache (@JoEllenRoache1) November 27, 2019





NCIS: NOLA season 6 has been turbulent, to say the least. Fans were in disbelief when Lasalle was killed in episode six, especially since he had been on the show since the beginning and was a fan favorite. Even though he did die a hero (who’s surprised?), there hasn’t been much closure since the team has been trying to avenge his death.

At least Lucas Black had an admirable reason for departing the series after completing nearly six seasons. The actor said he wanted to spend more time with his wife and two children. Who can argue with that?

Unfortunately, NCIS: NOLA won’t be returning until December 17 , which means fans have plenty of time to form some juicy conspiracy theories. If the show already showed no mercy in killing off a main character, who’s to say this armed showdown cliffhanger won’t turn deadly?

The next episode can’t come soon enough.

