'NCIS: NOLA' Isn't Back Until February—and Fans Are *Not* Happy About It

NCIS: New Orleans had its midseason finale and is going on hiatus until February.

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock and some concerns about the future of the series.

It looks like NCIS: New Orleans is truly testing the patience of its viewers, and fans are not pleased.

The show took a mini break after a jaw-dropping cliffhanger in November that teased the NOLA team facing a potential shootout at Eddie Barrett’s (Eddie Cahill) compound.

While the fall finale on December 17 resolved some nagging questions (um, can we talk about what happened with Barrett?), it’s left us on another cliffhanger for an even longer break.

For all of us fans wondering what will happen to Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and whether we'll ever find out who the man in the red suit is, we’re going to have to hold out until 2020 for answers.

NCIS: NOLA won’t be returning with new episodes until February 16. And not only do we have to wait several weeks, but the series is being bumped to Sundays.

A case of déjà vu. We’ll return Sunday, February 16th with a brand new episode. #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/q7RcciwQdC — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) December 18, 2019

Fans were not happy about these big changes, especially since NCIS: NOLA just went on a small break. For most viewers, the thought of waiting until February is just agonizing.





Sunday Februray 16th! #NCISNOLA (Anyone else gonna be restless in the meantime? lol) https://t.co/hJUPgiV7yO — Ann Behlmer (@Fire_Ann_Rain94) December 18, 2019







February 16th is too long, any chance of moving it up to either the 5th or 12th of January (since NCIS is returning the 7th)? 😉 #NCISNOLA — Amanda (@Amanda3cb) December 18, 2019







FEBRUARY 16th? Holy cow. What happened to January? No Bueno. — Cindy Romeis (@shimfee) December 18, 2019





February??? That’s a long wait!! I know the episode will be good but…February??? — Cyprienne Arceneaux (@followcyp) December 18, 2019

But others took it a step further and worried about the future of the spinoff now that it's switching nights. Could this mean more waiting if Sunday football games cause delays?





#NCISNOLA And now you're moving to Sundays? Ugh! Just another show, together with NCIS LA, that gets backed up when football goes past its time. What is CBS thinking??? — Mike Ring (@stlcardsnblues) December 18, 2019







Remember too that if it's on Sunday nights, it will never play at it's scheduled time due to football. #NCISLA is always delayed. I still don't understand why they don't just put them all on one night like they do with the Chicago shows. — Katey (@aintnoparty7) December 18, 2019





I know, but Sunday is a terrible night for shows because football always screws up the scheduling. — Jamie (@wannaseeireland) December 18, 2019

Some feared the worst and wondered if the move could be an indicator of ratings.





AWWWW CRAP! Sundays??? If shows don't originally start on a SUNDAY doesn't that mean viewer are low and it's on the verge of cancellations? @CBS PLEASE don't 😥😢😓😰😨😭 #NCISNOLA — Preciousheaven723 (@preciousheaven7) December 18, 2019

While no one knows the future of NCIS: NOLA, nor what Pride will be up against come February, plenty of people were just excited to see what happens next.