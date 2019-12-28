'NCIS: NOLA' Isn't Back Until February—and Fans Are *Not* Happy About It

  • NCIS: New Orleans had its midseason finale and is going on hiatus until February.
  • Fans took to Twitter to express their shock and some concerns about the future of the series.

It looks like NCIS: New Orleans is truly testing the patience of its viewers, and fans are not pleased.

The show took a mini break after a jaw-dropping cliffhanger in November that teased the NOLA team facing a potential shootout at Eddie Barrett’s (Eddie Cahill) compound.

While the fall finale on December 17 resolved some nagging questions (um, can we talk about what happened with Barrett?), it’s left us on another cliffhanger for an even longer break.

For all of us fans wondering what will happen to Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and whether we'll ever find out who the man in the red suit is, we’re going to have to hold out until 2020 for answers.

NCIS: NOLA won’t be returning with new episodes until February 16. And not only do we have to wait several weeks, but the series is being bumped to Sundays.

Fans were not happy about these big changes, especially since NCIS: NOLA just went on a small break. For most viewers, the thought of waiting until February is just agonizing.







But others took it a step further and worried about the future of the spinoff now that it's switching nights. Could this mean more waiting if Sunday football games cause delays?





Some feared the worst and wondered if the move could be an indicator of ratings.



While no one knows the future of NCIS: NOLA, nor what Pride will be up against come February, plenty of people were just excited to see what happens next.







Whether you like it or not, it looks like we’ll just have to stay tuned. But let’s be honest, there’s one thing that will definitely tide us over: finally hearing Pride tell Lasalle, “We got him.” Whew!

