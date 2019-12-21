'NCIS: New Orleans' Sparked Wild Theories About Why Pride Is Seeing a Man in a Red Suit

From Country Living

NCIS: New Orleans aired the final showdown between Pride and Lasalle's killer.

At the end of the episode "Requital," Pride was visited by a man in a red suit and everyone's buzzing about what he represents.

There’s much to discuss when it comes to the truly insane NCIS: New Orleans fall finale. We were dealing with the cult leader responsible for Lasalle’s death—you didn’t expect it to be calm, did you?

The struggle between Eddie (Eddie Cahill) and Pride (Scott Bakula) was incredibly stressful. There was a point that we genuinely thought we might lose Lasalle (Lucas Black) and Pride all in one season. But then Pride enacted his revenge and, um, eliminated Eddie as the problem.

Some may have felt a big sigh of relief that Eddie is gone—but NCIS: NOLA seems to be hinting that the repercussions will haunt Pride well into next year. After all, he shot Eddie because he claimed Eddie was reaching for his weapon. But, we're not convinced that's what happened, so there could be some doubts about whether or not Pride did the right thing.

That leads us to the biggest question mark that’s lingering right now: Who is the man in the red suit? At the conclusion of the episode, we see Pride wake with a start and look around his apartment. He turns and sees a smirking guy dressed head-to-toe in a crimson outfit. Then, it’s revealed that Pride was actually dreaming as he wakes once more covered in sweat.

Pride’s had some hallucinations before, but this one was definitely alarming. Everyone seems to think the figure will taunt Pride going forward, but the theories are wide-ranging.

Pride was visited by an angel of death previously... Perhaps this is a manifestation of Pride's personal demon of revenge? #NCISNOLA — Ann Behlmer (@Fire_Ann_Rain94) December 18, 2019

The guy in the red suit (in Pride's dreams) is just like the woman "angel." Lovely.



Pride's dreams are a little out of hand. #NCISNOLA



— Sarah J. (@sareja86) December 18, 2019

Something’s not right about/with Dwayne. I mean I know he’s still not with it from LaSalle’s death. #NCISNOLA @NCISNewOrleans — Caylyn Langston (@shortcake3293) December 18, 2019

Pride is having those nightmares again. Who's coming for him now in the 2nd half of the season? #NCISNOLA — Ryan M. Spencer (@RyanMSpencer1) December 18, 2019

#NCISNOLA WHO was the man in red ???? #Barrett??? — Lisa Allen (@MonaMonet23) December 18, 2019

My guess is a representation of Pride’s imaginary devil, similar to how the lady in white is like his guardian angel — Greg Hagar (@gregoryhagar7) December 18, 2019

Do anybody know who the hell was the guy in the red suit? #NCISNOLA — Cyprienne Arceneaux (@followcyp) December 18, 2019

Anybody else hoping it would've been Laselle standing in Pride's living room? #NCISNOLA — Jennifer Stewart (@PeppermintZero8) December 18, 2019

Some think it’s a “demon of revenge” or his “imaginary devil” which make sense because, RED. Others hadn’t completely formed their opinions but know that “something’s not right.” Some even hoped that that man was Lasalle, though we got a good shot of his face so that doesn't seem to be the case.

We’ll have to wait a beat to get more answers, but in the meantime let us know your predictions in the comments!

