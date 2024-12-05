Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan face dinosaur in Doctor Who Christmas trailer

Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan can be seen facing off with a dinosaur in the trailer for this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special.

In the episode, titled Joy To The World, the Doctor (Gatwa), is taken on a time-hopping trip through the history of Earth and meets a woman called Joy, played by Bridgerton star Coughlan.

Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel where she discovers “danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor”, according to the BBC.

The trailer opens with Gatwa, 32, peeking out from the Tardis, asking “is this Christmas?” in a voiceover, before an individual, who appears to be a hotel worker, tells him they are doing “a special Christmas, everywhere, all at once”.

Coughlan’s character, wearing a red beret and jacket, is first seen alongside the Doctor when he enters a hotel room to find her pointing a hairdryer at a Silurian carrying a briefcase.

The Doctor is also seen with a lasso on a moving train, and in another clip he and Joy come face to face with a dinosaur in a sunny location.

The teaser also shows him staring down an identical version of himself, who is wearing the same clothes as him.

Becoming frustrated during his adventure, the Doctor appears to tell himself in a voiceover: “You have to be mysterious all the time, that is why everyone leaves you, that is why you’re alone.”

Guest stars include Plebs actor Joel Fry as Trev and Sherlock’s Jonathan Aris as Melnak.

Doctor Who Christmas Special Joy To The World (BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon/PA)

Gatwa and Coughlan, 37, previously co-starred in Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie.

Sex Education star Gatwa first appeared as the 15th Doctor during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes of the BBC One show, when David Tennant’s Doctor bi-generated and split himself in two.

In last year’s Christmas special, The Church On Ruby Road, he met his companion Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street actor Millie Gibson.

Gatwa’s first series has seen guest appearances by stars including Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel, drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma, Bafta TV award winner Lenny Rush and Glee actor Jonathan Groff.

Joy To The World will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer over the festive period.

On Christmas Eve, Catherine Tate will present Doctor Who At The Proms 2024 for BBC One Wales, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, featuring soundtracks from the series at London’s Royal Albert Hall.