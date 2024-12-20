NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s decision to bring down PM Trudeau’s government is a promise hard to swallow for critics: ‘Will believe it when I see it’

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is among critics who believe the NDP leader could go back on his word

Several Canadians are finding it hard to take NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at his word on bringing down Justin Trudeau’s government when the House of Commons returns late Jan. 2025.

The leader announced on social media Friday that his party “will put forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons,” intensifying the Liberal government’s existential crisis and increasing the chances of an early federal election.

However, many Canadians, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, are calling him out for having pulled the “same stunt” before and abandoning similar promises in the past while continuing to “prop Trudeau up.”

Ha! Now that Parliament is closed and there is no chance to introduce any motion for months—until after you get your pension.



You did the same stunt in September, claiming you’d no longer prop Trudeau up. Then you went back on your word and voted 8 times AGAINST AN ELECTION &… pic.twitter.com/I40Jkw2NAW — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 20, 2024

Much like Poilievre, other social media users questioned the timing of Singh’s decision, wondering why it didn’t come sooner.

Right.



And Singh tore up the agreement with Trudeau long ago yet did nothing.



Jagmeet The Weak has no credibility.



Will believe it when I see it. https://t.co/GlQUz2fzAK — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) December 20, 2024

I will bet that Trudeau will have resigned by then I will also bet that Jagmeet Singh is aware of this. Therefore, he will not call for a nonconfidence vote and they’ll be looking for a new liberal leader. Jagmeet Singh will eventually get his pension. This is the goal. — TroLin (@LinTro52) December 20, 2024

Among Conservatives and their supporters, Singh’s parliamentary pension is a hot topic of discussion as they believe Singh’s unwillingness to have voted no-confidence in Trudeau’s government already is sourced at the fear of losing out his post-retirement income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh’s Friday announcement opened the possibility of even more theories for many Canadians online who put their minds to getting to the bottom of the NDP leader’s motivation behind finally agreeing to bringing down Trudeau’s government.

BOLD MOVE



Jagmeet Singh threatens the Liberals with a non-confidence vote as soon as Parliament closes down.



He knows that there is no chance to introduce any motion for months—until after he gets his pension.



He’s not fooling anyone. https://t.co/chsEwZtuOg — Garnett Genuis (@GarnettGenuis) December 20, 2024

They aren’t even PRETENDING that this is about anything other than Jagmeet Singh’s pension!



The NDP is utterly shameless.



Have YOUR say at https://t.co/RbH3fJ0eUO#TrudeauMustGo #NotOnYourSide #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4o0ct80R5J — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) December 19, 2024

However, there were some who believe that while Trudeau and Singh might not be “perfect,” they must be credited for the achievements made on behalf of Canadians.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has been the subject of misinformation and disinformation by the IDU, it's members and supporters. Is he perfect? No, but together with Jagmeet Singh, a lot has been accomplished on behalf of Canadians. Hold the line.#cdnpoli — Rae Deeton5 (@Rae0014) December 20, 2024

With Singh’s announcement, and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet already in favour of passing a no-confidence motion, all three major Opposition party leaders are now calling for an early 2025 election.

Could Justin Trudeau consider proroguing the parliament instead of stepping down?

Singh’s decision comes at a precarious time for Trudeau, whose government has been rocked by the recent resignations of key cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDP leader cited broken promises and Trudeau’s failure to address pressing issues like affordability, housing, and healthcare as reasons for withdrawing support.

The NDP’s backing has been essential for the minority government to stay in power since the 2021 election.

Freeland’s resignation boosted calls for Justin Trudeau to step down as the PM and Liberal Party leader while also rumours claiming he is considering resigning as a viable option surfaced online, Trudeau could still surprise the parliament with a tried and tested trick up his sleeve.

On Aug. 18, 2020, Trudeau asked Governor-General Julie Payette to prorogue parliament until Sept. 23 amid the aftermath of the WE Charity scandal. Proroguing the parliament gave the Liberals a chance to regroup and relaunch their agenda while reeling from an ethics controversy.

Canada - NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will vote to bring down PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government by putting “forward a clear motion of non-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons”, which is adjourned for the holidays, 17Dec-27Jan

🧵 #Trudeau #NDP https://t.co/CZ4tX2lZrV — RBClouston (@rbclouston) December 20, 2024

PM Trudeau could prorogue government, ending the current Parliamentary session



It could also trigger an earlier election than October 2025



Most likely, the Liberals and NDP will reach a new agreement — RBClouston (@rbclouston) December 20, 2024

Canadian politics and government expert Nelson Wiseman believes proroguing remains an option for Trudeau more than six years on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don't know when, either at the end of January or early February, he could prorogate the house. In other words, give himself... And he wouldn't prorogue now because they're going to take a break tomorrow and he can wait until before the house is supposed to meet, and then ask for a prorogation,” Wiseman told Yahoo News Canada.

According to the federal government's website ourcommons.ca, prorogation of a Parliament results in the termination of a session. Therefore, proroguing Parliament will give Trudeau a chance to prevent his government from falling.

The likelihood of an early election only grows stronger after Singh's latest decision

If Singh’s motion gains traction, an election could be triggered within months. The earliest date for a federal election would likely fall in late spring or early summer of 2025. However, the timeline hinges on how swiftly the no-confidence motion is debated and voted upon. With the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois already having shown support for the motion, the Liberal government’s prospects for survival appear slim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing unprecedented challenges, Trudeau’s options are limited. While a cabinet reshuffle Friday—which introduced eight new ministers—was an attempt to reset his government’s agenda, it may not be enough to quell the dissent.

Calls for his resignation are growing, both from within the Liberal Party and from critics across the political spectrum. Political insiders suggest Trudeau could step down before the no-confidence vote to allow the party to regroup under new leadership. However, some speculate that Trudeau might dig in his heels, seeking to weather the storm until the next scheduled election in 2025.

Should Trudeau resign, speculation about his successor is rife. Names of leaders like former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne have been floated by political pundits lately.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has long been viewed as a natural heir to Trudeau’s leadership. Additionally, her recent resignation seems to have set up a new camp within the party who'd be down to back her.