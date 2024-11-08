NDP majority holds with 22-vote victory in Surrey-Guildford recount
The NDP in British Columbia has held onto its majority following the completion of a judicial recount in the tight race in Surrey-Guildford.
The NDP in British Columbia has held onto its majority following the completion of a judicial recount in the tight race in Surrey-Guildford.
Last week, Sports Illustrated announced that world No. 1 Nelly Korda would be featured in its 2025 Swimsuit Issue. Korda, 26, has won six times across 14 starts so far this season, including the Chevron Championship in April, the LPGA’s first major of the…
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bit more time to decide who will leave their NHL roster, while the Columbus Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken were topics of trade rumors.
SI Swim editor-in-chief MJ Day says that these "extraordinary" athletes "defy stereotypes and champion equality"
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer is considered day-to-day after suffering an "unfortunate accident" at home.
The Lightning should consider making a push for this Canadiens forward.
This Bruins defender will be sidelined for a good chunk of time.
The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Detroit Red Wings at United Center on Wednesday night. On National TV, Wayne Gretzky shared an incredible story before the game.
The GM Meetings kicked off the hot stove season this week in San Antonio.
(This story first was published at USA TODAY Sports.) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight in less than two weeks as part of their Netflix boxing special scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium and give us an answer
The Winnipeg Jets could make NHL history on Saturday afternoon.
That sound you hear is the click-click-FWOOM of the hot stove turning on.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the 2024 NFL MVP favorite for a reason. On this mind-boggling play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, Jackson dazzled the home crowd with his elite scrambling ability. On what looked like a clear passing…
Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim is ready to take charge of Manchester United after being appointed the new manager following Erik ten Hag’s sacking.The 39-year-old is leaving Sporting Lisbon to star...
Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic channeled Wilt Chamberlain in Denver's thrilling 124-122 victory over previously undefeated Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Since leaving her "most challenging" Olympics without a swimming medal three months ago, Penny Oleksiak has climbed 19,000 feet to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, done other charity work and attended her first Bills football game in Buffalo.The Toronto native, who visited CBC Sports headquarters on Thursday, said she's enjoying life while looking ahead four years to competing at a fourth Olympics and first in Los Angeles."I never thought I would have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. It was n
TORONTO — The Professional Women’s Hockey League has revealed the jersey designs for its six newly named teams.
The Dodgers are moving Mookie Betts back to the infield, prompting speculation about the World Series champs' offseason plans.
The Detroit Red Wings have recalled a goalie.
The tight end position is often the toughest to decipher on a weekly basis. Here are some of the best TEs to start and the best to sit in Week 10.
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR heads into its championship weekend locked into a federal antitrust lawsuit with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Its officiating has been under months-long scrutiny, and this week it issued a wave of hefty fines for alleged race manipulation in the final playoff qualifier.