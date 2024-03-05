NDP release documents indicating Saskatchewan minister took limo to sightsee Paris

REGINA — Saskatchewan's Opposition wants to know why a provincial cabinet minister thought it was a good use of public money to sightsee around Paris in a limousine when he was supposed to be at a conference.

The NDP released invoices filed by Dustin Duncan, the minister in charge of the province's natural gas utility, relating to a trip last year to Paris.

The Opposition says the receipts indicate Duncan billed taxpayers for a limousine to take him to Napoleon's Tomb and the Arc de Triomphe when he was supposed to be touring pavilions at the World Nuclear Expo.

NDP critic Aleana Young says the expense shows the governing Saskatchewan Party is out of touch.

The invoices indicate Duncan billed about $3,500 for the limo over five days, at a cost of $700 per day.

Duncan has been at the centre of a conflict between Ottawa over Saskatchewan not remitting the carbon levy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press