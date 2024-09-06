NDP used stock images from Russia, Israel after decrying Tories' foreign content use

Mickey Djuric
·2 min read

OTTAWA — The New Democrats included stock images from Russia and Israel in a recent high-profile video, weeks after the party criticized the Conservatives for using non-Canadian images in their content.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced in a video message Wednesday he was ending a supply and confidence deal with the Liberal government, while accusing Conservative policies of hurting Canadians, including retirees and families.

The video then flashes to a stock video of two seniors sitting at a table looking at their laptop.

The Canadian Press independently verified from several stock image sites, including Getty Images, that the video originated from Russia.

The two seniors are also featured in photographs on a website for a Russian university, which says they are faculty members there.

"We obtained the image from a North American stock image service," the New Democrats said in a statement about the Russian content.

"Nowhere did the service mention where the video was taken. We'll take better care in the future.”

The video also featured a family sitting down for breakfast, an image the Shutterstock website says came from a production company based in Israel.

The New Democrats didn't immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the content originating in Israel.

The NDP video, which had over three million views on X alone, remained up on all social media platforms.

Last month the New Democrats denounced the Conservative Party of Canada after it used non-Canadian stock images in one of its videos, including Russian fighter jets.

The Conservative party deleted the video after online criticism, saying "mistakes happen" while pointing out that a Liberal ad from 2011 was scrutinized over its use of stock images.

At the time, New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, the party's deputy critic for ethics, criticized the use of non-Canadian images in political messaging.

"I love Canada. I want the next election to be run in Canada, for Canada," Angus said in a statement Aug. 19.

New Democrats went on to condemn the use of "phoney, fake, bogus" digital content.

In a statement, Government House leader Karina Gould said: "I find it very strange that two major Canadian political parties — the NDP and the CPC — are not taking more care in their communications to Canadians about Canadians."

She said both parties will have to explain why "neither could be bothered to use images of actual Canadians."

While the NDP and Conservatives are "focused on promoting their own political interests," she said, the Liberal government is "squarely focused on delivering important measures and programs for Canadians that meet their needs."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

