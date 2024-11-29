NDP vows to protect school nutrition program in honour of Nello Altomare
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew promised Thursday to introduce legislation that enshrines the current universal school food program into law permanently. It will be done in honour of Education Minister Nello Altomare, who's on leave for undisclosed medical reasons. Meanwhile, the Opposition Progressive Conservatives are taking up the call of Manitoba municipalities that want the final say on how fast drivers can travel on provincial highways and roads through their communities.