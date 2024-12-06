Great Lakes, Northeast dig out as lake-effect snow winds down ahead of another storm this weekend

ERIE, Pa. – Snow is winding down across the Northeast on Friday after a powerful winter storm finishes its race across the U.s., bringing life-threatening snow squalls and blizzard conditions to regions slammed by the first significant lake-effect snowstorm of the season.

The FOX Forecast Center said a gradual warm-up is expected to limit snow chances over the weekend. However, a fast-moving clipper will swing across New England late Saturday into Sunday, causing some disruptions to travel along with a quick burst of snow.

Due to the fast-moving nature of the snow, totals are likely to only amount to around 3-5 inches of additional snow. This clipper is expected to move out by late Sunday into the Atlantic.

This week's latest snowfall caused treacherous travel and led to several crashes which closed lanes on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania. Frozen precipitation amounts were rather modest along the heavily traveled Interstate 95 corridor on Thursday.

And in Michigan, FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic said Interstate 94 was snow-covered in the southwestern part of the state.



"We had 10-15 trucks that we’ve seen so far in the last two hours stuck on these secondary roads," Copic said. "Because they try and go on these roads that aren’t plowed, because they’re trying to get away from the road closures and they get stuck on hills… and it even leads to more chaos."

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said winter weather conditions had forced officials to lower the speed limit on Interstate 90 from the New York state line to Westfield, Massachusetts, but those restrictions had been lifted as of Thursday afternoon.

In addition, MassDOT said more than 1,000 pieces of equipment were out plowing and treating roads statewide.

Power outages have also started to creep up, with PowerOutage.US reporting outages in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Connecticut in New England.

The National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh said there were numerous reports of lightning flashes and rare thundersnow as the line of rain, snow and sleet slid across the region late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

A video shared from Holland, Michigan, showed a bright flash of lightning and thundersnow as the storm pushed through the region.

Thundersnow is a rare weather phenomenon where thunder and lightning are observed despite precipitation falling in the frozen variety.

Similar to thunderstorms , thundersnow requires a significant amount of atmospheric instability, and in areas where the phenomenon occurs, snowfall rates can be exceptionally heavy.

Winter weather alerts stretched from Michigan to Maine, including Blizzard Warnings in portions of West Virginia and Maryland in the mid-Atlantic, as well as a new Blizzard Warning that has Erie, Pennsylvania, on alert for whiteout conditions amid 10-18 inches of new snow and gusts to 60 mph.

Dangerous winds continue to impact areas across the eastern half of the U.S. Between 40 and 50 mph toppled the Christmas tree at the West Virginia State Capitol when a securing cable snapped overnight Wednesday.

In total, more than 17 million people were included in some sort of winter weather alert.

"Nearly 3 feet of snow has fallen already since last Friday here in Erie, and surrounding areas on the interior up to 6 feet in some pockets," FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray said. "We know how dangerous I-90 has been over the course of the past almost a week, and we expect those conditions to be as dangerous or even more as these blizzard conditions continue throughout the morning."

The storm first spent Wednesday revving up over the Upper Midwest as it dropped out of Canada, bringing multiple snow squalls to North Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shared a dramatic photo just west of Grand Forks , North Dakota that showed the whiteout conditions blinding portions of far eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota .

This image shows a life-threatening snow squall just west of Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

A time-lapse video that was shared from Fargo, North Dakota, shows a snow squall racing through the city on Wednesday.

Original article source: Great Lakes, Northeast dig out as lake-effect snow winds down ahead of another storm this weekend