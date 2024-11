CBC

Officials say around a dozen boats ran aground in Vancouver after a windstorm on Monday, with the coast guard and police tasked with cleanup.The Vancouver Park Board said in a Tuesday statement that around a dozen vessels were pushed onto beaches as a fierce storm led to winds of up to 70 km/h at Vancouver International Airport and left hundreds of thousands without power in the Lower Mainland.In a statement, the Canadian Coast Guard said three vessels were reported to have run aground in the Fa