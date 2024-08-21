Near Record Lows Tonight

Latest Stories
- People
Woman Jumps Fence at N.J. Zoo and Tries to Touch 500 Lb. Bengal Tiger, Police Searching for Her
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
- CBC
Catalytic converter thefts are dropping across N.B. Here's why.
Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been
- CNN
New forecast reveals when and where hurricane season could get active after Ernesto
Tropical activity in an unusually active hurricane season will take a breather after Ernesto, but forecasters don’t believe it will last long.
- The State
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine found in SC for 1st time. Why they’re dangerous
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.
- CNN
Scientists have more evidence to explain why billions of crabs vanished around Alaska
Warmer, ice-free conditions in the southeast Bering Sea are roughly 200 times more likely now than before humans began burning planet-warming fossil fuels.
- Yahoo News UK
The theories on what caused Bayesian superyacht to sink so quickly
Yahoo News UK rounds up the theories on what could have caused the Bayesian to sink off the coast of Sicily.
- The Weather Network - Video
Vancouver Island dealing with a flood risk on Wednesday
A soggy upper trough moves over the area. Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
- The Canadian Press
Snake strikes spike as roadkill numbers in Alberta trend upward
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
- Reuters
Fire at huge Russian diesel depot engulfing more storage tanks, media reports
A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on a huge diesel depot in Russia's southern Rostov region on Sunday has engulfed more fuel storage tanks, news agencies reported on Tuesday citing local authorities. Ukraine often says it is retaliating against Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Moscow calls drone attacks on its oil infrastructure acts of terrorism. Around 20 of 74 storage tanks at the depot in the Proletarsk district of the region are on fire, the RIA news agency reported citing local administration boss Valery Gornich.
- BBC
Last elephant at South African zoo freed after 40 years
Charlie the elephant has been in captivity since 1984 when it was captured at two years
- The Weather Network
Another round of strong storms target the Prairies, risk of heavy rain, big hail
Upper dynamics are providing support to maintain strong storms on the Prairies Wednesday through Thursday. While the strongest storms look to target the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border, there is also a chance of some more isolated storms along the Alberta foothills
- USA TODAY
Old image of beached whale altered to show strange creature | Fact check
The original photo was taken in 2011 in Chile. It showed an image of a beached whale, not a mysterious creature as the altered version does.
- The Weather Network
Your summer weather is back, Ontario, and the best is yet to come
Don't let this week's autumn chill fool you, summer still has a lot left to give as we take a turn towards the end of August
- USA TODAY
Millions of Americans face blistering temperatures as heat dome blankets Gulf Coast states
Sweltering conditions were expected this week with near record to record temperatures forecast for portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.
- The Conversation
The overshoot myth: you can’t keep burning fossil fuels and expect scientists of the future to get us back to 1.5°C
The net zero approach of the Paris agreement has become detached from reality as it increasingly relies on science fiction levels of speculative technology.
- The Weather Network - Video
Substantial rain and thunderstorms to impact Vancouver Island
Most substantial rain in quite a while will grade Vancouver Island on Wednesday. Some places could see 30-50mm of rain by Thursday. Along with the rain is the potential for thunderstorms. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power delves into the details.
- WEWS-Cleveland Videos
Turning solid waste ash into fertilized soil proves win-win for Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
Dealing with human waste is an issue as old as time, and forever, it seemed the industry standard for wastewater treatment facilities that incinerated their biosolids. Now, there's an alternative.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Gilma now a Category 2 and expected to intensify, forecasters say
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to become a major hurricane as soon as Thursday.
- Business Insider
The sun is more active than experts predicted. It could mean more grounded flights, downed satellites, and stunning aurora.
The sun is approaching solar maximum and it's become clear that this solar cycle is more active than what astrophysicists had predicted.
- Fox Weather
Video shows moment Bayesian superyacht sinks during ferocious storm off Sicilian coast
Video captured the power of the ferocious storm off the Sicilian coast responsible for sinking the Bayesian, a U.K.-flagged superyacht on Monday and claiming the lives of at least five people onboard.