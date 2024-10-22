Near Record Warmth Again Wednesday

Latest Stories
Is Hurricane Oscar Going to Be a Threat to the United States? Forecasters Weigh In
Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 storm on Sunday, Oct. 20, but has since been downgraded to tropical storm status
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Slick roads, dicey travel after Alberta dealt first snow of the season
An abrupt pattern change yielded Alberta's first significant snowfall of the season on Monday, resulting in slick road conditions and difficult travel in many locales
- The Weather Network
Frigid air brings Alberta first significant snow of the season
Temperatures will plunge into freefall over the next 24 hours as a chilly, snowy pattern arrives in Alberta to start the week
- Miami Herald
Tuesday, Oct 22 update: Latest on Remnants of Oscar from the National Hurricane Center
Here’s the latest on Remnants of Oscar
- The Weather Network
Don't be fooled, Ontario. Fall-like weather will return in a hurry
All good things must come to an end, Ontario. So, that means the recent stretch of temperatures that have been more than 15°C above seasonal will fall quickly behind a sharp cold front this week.
- The Canadian Press
Oscar brings winds, heavy rains to eastern Cuba after striking the Bahamas
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar brought heavy rains and winds to Cuba, an island already beleaguered by a massive power outage, late Sunday after brushing the Bahamas.
- The Weather Network
Oscar remnants threaten to drench parts of Atlantic Canada with 100 mm of rain
Remnants of Tropical Storm Oscar will impact regions of Atlantic Canada late week, bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Some places could see upwards of 100 mm of rain by Saturday
- The Weather Network
Some lady beetles bite. Here's how to tell which ones.
Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.
- The Weather Network
Brace for changing travel conditions as Alberta's first snow arrives
It's going to be a wild 24 hours on the western Prairies as an abrupt pattern change brings a sharp plunge in temperatures along with the first significant snowfall of the season
- GOBankingRates
The Richest Small Town in Every State
When you think of the richest locations in the U.S., places like San Francisco, New York and Beverly Hills might come to mind. But prosperity and affluence aren't only thriving among the glitz and...
- CNN
At least 2 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding
At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.
- CBC
Potential location identified in revival of Iqaluit hydro project
An Inuit-owned clean energy developer is reviving plans for hydro energy in Iqaluit, and it's found a potential site. Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation (NNC) wants to explore the viability of the Kuugaluk River (McKeand River South), situated 60 kilometres northeast of Iqaluit. It held community consultations last year about 16 possible locations for clean energy, including hydro. The Kuugaluk site, director Heather Shilton said, came out on top, as there is little land, water and resource use i
- The Canadian Press
Tourmaline, Clean Energy open two new natural gas fuelling stations in Alberta
CALGARY — Two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have opened in Alberta to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel and reduce their environmental footprint.
- USA TODAY
Do it with your phone: 3 essential photography tips for capturing stunning nature shots
HX and Aurora Expedition wildlife photographers share their top tips to help amateur photographers capture beautiful shots with their phones.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Tropics remaining active in late October
Chief meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's updated forecast.
- Reuters Videos
West Vancouver streets flooded with muddy water and debris
STORY: ::West Vancouver Police Department::October 19, 2024::British Columbia, Canada:: Muddy floodwaters swallow up West Vancouver streetsThe North Shore Emergency Management alerted the population that rainfall would continue throughout the weekend and urged people to avoid trails, forested areas, and steep slopes.According to local media, Environment Canada forecasts up to 150 millimeters of rain near Vancouver Island's coast and up to 250 millimeters in mountain areas.
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Progress report on Tropical Storm Oscar: Monday, Oct 21 update from the NHC
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Oscar
- CBC
Warm spell in Toronto could bring a mild Halloween: meteorologist
Unseasonably high temperatures in Toronto and the GTA this week could bring a warmer Halloween than last year, a meteorologist with Environment Canada says. The federal agency forecast a high of 25 C on Monday, with temperatures expected above 20 C on both Tuesday and Wednesday.At this time of year, the normal temperature high is 12 C, said Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada. "We've seen some cooler temperatures on and off this month, but overall, things ha
- The Weather Network - Video
Reality check, Quebec as weather pattern changes
A big change is on the way for Quebec. Get the weather details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- Associated Press
New Mexico authorities rescue hundreds after flooding strands many in high water and leaves 2 dead
A southeastern New Mexico community began to dry out Monday after historic rainfall over the weekend produced severe flooding that left at least two people dead and hundreds stranded on rooftops. Waterlogged vehicles were still submerged along some city streets in Roswell, while others were seen smashed along bridge supports and tossed up against trees and power poles after being swept away by the floodwaters on Saturday and Sunday. All the standing water and mangled masses of twisted guardrails and splintered wood were scenes unfamiliar for the community.