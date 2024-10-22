Near Record Warmth Again Wednesday

CBC

Unseasonably high temperatures in Toronto and the GTA this week could bring a warmer Halloween than last year, a meteorologist with Environment Canada says. The federal agency forecast a high of 25 C on Monday, with temperatures expected above 20 C on both Tuesday and Wednesday.At this time of year, the normal temperature high is 12 C, said Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada. "We've seen some cooler temperatures on and off this month, but overall, things ha