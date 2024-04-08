Advertisement
Near-Total Solar Eclipse Viewed in South Missouri

Storyful

Residents of southwestern Missouri witnessed a near-total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, with the entire phenomenon lasting more than an hour.

In Joplin, the eclipse began at 12.34 pm and peaked at 1.50 pm, reaching 95.5-percent totality for nearly 4 minutes, according to city officials.

This footage from Gary Ohmart, a media professional living in Joplin, shows the eclipse as it peaked on Monday afternoon. Credit: Gary Ohmart via Storyful

