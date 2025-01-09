More than 1,300 US flights canceled as winter storm hits Texas

A burly winter storm in Texas is already having far-reaching impacts on air travel.

More than 1,300 U.S. flights have been canceled and roughly 1,400 others have been delayed as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Most of those cancellations are around Dallas, a hub for both American and Southwest Airlines. Ten percent of all American Airlines flights and 7% of all Southwest flights are already canceled.

The storm is expected to move east toward Delta's hub of Atlanta on Friday, then up to the Mid-Atlantic, dumping a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain along the way, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's what travelers planning to fly over the next two days should know.

Winter storm warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for North and Central Texas through early Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches will be possible in the warning area, and isolated amounts up to 8 inches within more intense bands north & northeast of the DFW Metroplex," according to the National Weather Service.

For perspective, Dallas typically gets an average of 2.6 inches of snow for the whole year, according to the city's Office of Economic Development.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across multiple states, stretching to Kentucky and Alabama, Thursday morning.

Travelers walk across an icy sidewalk at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Feb. 4, 2011.

Thursday flight cancellations

More than 40% of Thursday's flights in and out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been canceled.

"Travelers are asked to check local road conditions and allow extra time to reach the airport," Dallas Fort Worth International posted on its website. "Airport customers should check their flight status with their airline directly for the latest flight information."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Love Field, the home of Southwest, has a similar notice on its website. It's solid advice for air travelers flying into or through the Southeast through Friday.

Airline waivers

Airlines have issued travel waivers for select destinations, allowing passengers to rebook their flights for a later date within a short window.

What am I entitled to if my flight is canceled or delayed?

If your flight is canceled for any reason, you are entitled to a refund if you choose not to travel. If you decide to stick it out, you may still be entitled to some compensation or accommodation, including rebooking on another flight or airline at no cost, meal and lodging vouchers for qualifying delays, and other benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new rule from the DOT that went into effect at the end of October also requires airlines to refund passengers if their flight is significantly delayed for reasons within the carrier's control and also makes airlines more responsible for following their own customer commitments in those cases. Weather is notably outside airlines' control.

The big four U.S. airlines (American, Delta, Southwest and United) all offer hotel and ground transportation vouchers for overnight stays as a result of a flight cancellation. No U.S. airlines currently offer cash compensation for delays, but many offer accommodations like meal vouchers and rebooking for controllable delays. Again, weather is outside their control.

The Department of Transportation has a consumer dashboard outlining all major U.S. airlines' policies.

What to do if your flight is canceled or delayed

Look up your airline's policies and be your own advocate. Get in touch with the airline however you can, whether it's through the app, through social media, by phone or at the airport help desk if you're already on your way. It's good to have some alternative flights in mind when you speak to an agent, and be sure to ask for any accommodation or refunds you may be entitled to if you plan to take advantage of those policies.

(This story has been updated with new information.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is my flight canceled? Winter storm prompts cancellations in the South