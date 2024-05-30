This nearly 100-year-old landmark in Sacramento’s River District is about to be demolished

Ishani Desai
·1 min read

A century-old fixture in Sacramento’s River District will soon be no more.

Work is underway to demolish the City Incinerator, a recognizable landmark amid the drab industrial buildings making up the district. A face-lift for the area has been underway in recent years as development along Richards Boulevard and areas around the Railyards grow. New housing units and California’s largest state development — the $1.03 billion May S. Lee State Office Complex — are among the most recent projects.

Completed in 1925, the incinerator at 821 N. B St. was hailed as a system that adopted cutting-edge technology to depose of residents’ garbage, according to The Sacramento Bee’s archives from its opening. City planners at the time chose the site because “it had a natural depression deemed perfect for ash dumping,” according to the Center for Sacramento History. That area was a stone’s throw from the original path of the American River before the channel was moved north.

The incinerator may have lasted nearly 100 years, but its operation was shuttered in 1931 due to “budget constraints,” according to city officials.

Since, the building and its 150-foot smokestack has sat vacant — as weather, water and time compromised the structure, the city said.

Sacramento’s housing and dangerous buildings division classified the structure as “immediately dangerous” due to asbestos and paint containing lead, as well as leaded bricks inside the smoke stack, according to a city staff report. The city council voted April 9 to have it torn down.

Vacaville-based contractor Cal Inc., was awarded the work to begin the approximate $1.2 million demolition project.

Demolition is scheduled to be completed by June.

