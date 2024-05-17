Nearly 25,000 runners taking over Mile High City for 2024 Denver Colfax Marathon
The marathon weekend, which features eight races in two days, is back for its 18th year in the Mile High City.
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
The basketball player showed off her sexy style amid her divorce from Darren Waller
Four unanswered goals in the third period is the kind of thing the Hurricanes have done to others. But one bad goal opened the floodgates and ended their season.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was led to a police car. ESPN reported he failed to follow police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation. Traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions on the only road that leads to Valhalla Golf Club, with dozens of police vehicles flashing red-and-blue lights near the entrance.
‘I think he got away with a shot,’ Marchand said
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
GUELPH, Ont. — Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has formally withdrawn from the CFL club's training camp. Kelly made the announcement Thursday in a statement provided to The Canadian Press. The CFL's outstanding player last year wants to digest the findings of the league-mandated investigation that figured prominently in his suspension for both Toronto's exhibition games and at least nine regular-season contests. Kelly said he wants to "work to earn both reinstatement in the CFL and ever
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, saying “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization.” Butker appeared as the commencement speaker last week at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Kansas, and said most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children. Butker also said some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of A
VANCOUVER — Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says Thatcher Demko has "improved immensely the last 72 hours" as the all-star goaltender works his way back from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old started Vancouver's playoff opener against the Nashville Predators, but hasn't suited up since. Vancouver has turned to third-string rookie Arturs Silovs in the post-season after backup Casey DeSmith was hurt in Game 3 against the Predators. Silovs, who is 4-3 in the playoffs with a .907 save percentage
The Moose Jaw Warriors made history on Wednesday night by winning the team's first-ever Western Hockey League (WHL) championship.Moose Jaw clinched the title with a 4-2 victory over the Portland Winterhawks to complete the series sweep in front of a sold-out home crowd.Warriors captain Denton Mateychuk was named WHL playoff MVP after leading all defencemen in scoring with 30 points.He said it's unbelievable to celebrate a WHL championship with his teammates."It's super special to win with all th
VANCOUVER — Rick Tocchet challenged his Vancouver Canucks to up their game. The team responded to the head coach in a big way Thursday, coming back from an early deficit to grind out a crucial 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. Tocchet wasn't surprised his players answered the call. “The bounce back or whatever you want to call it, it's been all year," he said. "I mean, it happened a few times this year where we didn't like our effort and we dealt wi
Friday morning at Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 2024 PGA Championship, you can feel a stunned disbelief in the air.
The Cowboys 2024 schedule features six prime-time games, including another showdown on the road against the 49ers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele is playing some of his best golf without a trophy to show for it. He at least put his name in the PGA Championship record book Thursday with a 9-under 62, and gave himself another entry in the record book for all majors. Schauffele seized on the rain-softened conditions at Valhalla with a bogey-free 62, the lowest round in PGA Championship history, and matched the PGA record for largest margin after 18 holes with a three-shot lead over Tony Finau, Sahith
The 2024 NFL schedule has now been released in full, and a few teams and figures stand to benefit with how the slate was constructed.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand wasn't too outraged over the disputed hit he took that's sidelined him for the past two games. Because in his view, hurting players comes with the territory in the postseason. “The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has," Marchand said Thursday on the eve of Game 6 against Florida as the Bruins try to avoid playoff elimination. "People don’t say that but that’s just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone’s trying to hu
The 2024 Preakness Stakes is days away, here are the latest odds for every horse.
The Block Party may finally be coming to an end.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 27 points to pull the Minnesota Timberwolves out of their mid-series slump and deliver a flawless 115-70 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in this roller-coaster playoff matchup. Jaden McDaniels pitched in 21 points and lockdown defense, and Mike Conley had 13 points in his return from injury. Big men Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid combined for 38 rebounds and a relentless effort to keep NBA MVP Nikola Joki
WINNIPEG — Chris Streveler won’t be flying to football games in a luxury private plane this season, but he’s fine with that. The backup quarterback is grateful for the glitz and growth he experienced playing in the NFL, but also really pumped to return to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Streveler had a smile on his face at training camp this week as he talked about his football journey and being back on the team he won the 2019 Grey Cup with in his second CFL season. The gritty dual-threat quarterbac