Nearly 4 In 10 Men Think They Could Produce A Better Budget Than The UK's First Female Chancellor

Rachel Reeves will unveil the Budget on October 30. via Associated Press

Nearly 4 in 10 men believe they would make a better job of the Budget than Rachel Reeves, according to a new poll.

The More in Common survey comes as the UK’s first female chancellor prepares to unveil her tax and spending plans for the year ahead on October 30.

Reeves is set to announce major tax increases and spending cuts as she tries to plug a £22 billion black hole in the public finances which Labour says was left by the last Tory government.

In all, she is expected to raise around £40 billion in a bid to get the UK economy back on track.

According to the More in Common poll, 38% of men are “confident” they could do a better job than the chancellor, compared to just 32% of women.

The poll also found that more than half of Reform UK voters (54%) think they could improve on the chancellor’s efforts, compared to 44% of Tories and 33% of Labour supporters.

Luke Tryl, More in Common’s executive director, said: “Rachel Reeves faces an unenviable task next week putting together a budget that balances the books and repairs public services all while keeping taxes low.

“Despite the enormity and complexity of the challenge, a third of the public, particularly men and Reform voters, think they would do a better job than the Chancellor in managing the nation’s finances.”

