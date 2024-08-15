Nearly 450 people have fallen ill with Salmonella linked to recalled cucumbers

More than 400 people have become sick after consuming cucumbers believed to be linked to products recalled by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (US Food and Drug Administration )

Nearly 450 people have fallen ill, and over 100 hospitalized, after consuming cucumbers likely tainted by Salmonella bacteria, government agencies reported on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration announced they were investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup infections involving 449 people in 31 states and Washington, DC. At least 125 were hospitalized.

The agency said it detected the bacteria in Thomas Produce Company and Bedner Growers Inc. Both companies are based in Florida. The CDC stated that it did not think the growers were solely responsible for the outbreaks.

So far, no deaths have been reported and there is likely no ongoing risk to the public. In May, the government forced Fresh Start Produce, a Florida distributor, to recall all its cucumbers grown in the state.

The FDA later found that the Salmonella strain detected in samples of the product did not match the bacteria connected to the outbreak. However, one strain was detected in untreated canal water used by Thomas Produce. Health officials said the strands were also detected on both farms.

It’s thought that the number of illnesses are linked to the recalled cucumbers. It takes about three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak, the agency said.

The actual number of people who became sick is likely much higher than what has been reported. Some may recover without medical care and do not test for the illness.

In a statement to NBC News, Thomas Produce Company said its products were not directly connected to the outbreak.

“Our farm did not have a positive test result for Salmonella Braenderup or any other strain of Salmonella on any of our packed products,” a representative for the company said.

“Our packing facility was also tested by the FDA, and we received no positive test results for any strains of Salmonella.

“At Thomas Produce Company, our commitment to food safety is our top priority,” the statement said. “We continuously monitor our production processes, follow best practices and comply with all regulatory requirements.”

