After nearly 5 years, Kansas City restaurant closing Friday. Another might move in soon

Tribe Street Kitchen is closing in Kansas City’s River Market neighborhood.

The restaurant opened at 316 Delaware St. in March 2018. Its last day of business will be Friday, Dec. 22.

“It’s all good news,” said Sam Hagan, co-owner of Tribe with Jordan Mathes. “We got an offer from another local restaurant, and their plan is to keep all our employees on and have it reopened 30 days after Tribe closes.

“It’ll be similar in terms of concept — an urban street eatery.” Tribe’s internationally inspired menu features a Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl, Israeli Couscous Salad, and Ahi Tuna Wontons.

Hagan declined to specify which restaurant is buying Tribe, although he said it’s a “female James Beard-nominated chef whose restaurant is also going to open in the (KC Current) soccer stadium this spring.”

Among the food and beverage partners so far announced by the women’s soccer team, Waldo Thai and Yoli Tortilleria both fit that description. Yoli was co-founded by Marissa Gencarelli, who earlier this year won a Beard award for Outstanding Bakery. Waldo Thai chef-owner Pam Liberda was nominated in 2023 for Best Chef Midwest.

Gencarelli told The Star it’s not Yoli. The Star was unable to reach Waldo Thai owner Pam Liberda.

Hagan also owns Block 15, a bar across the street from Tribe that he said will remain open.

“I still have a vested interest in the neighborhood,” Hagan said. “I think this is just going to elevate the area even more.”