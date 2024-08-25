Nearly 6,000 participate in 22nd Head for the Cure 5K

ABC News

The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas put a hold on several laws that force abortion patients to wait a minimum of 24 hours after receiving state-mandated information in person before accessing abortion care. According to the ACLU of Ohio, this is the first ruling on the merits of a ballot measure that amended the Ohio constitution to establish "an individual right to one's own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion." Much of the ban was rendered unconstitutional after the amendment went into effect in December 2023, Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost, said earlier this year.