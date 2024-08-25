Nearly 6,000 participate in 22nd Head for the Cure 5K
Head for the Cure's annual 5K was held Sunday morning in Overland Park. Organizers said the 22nd race was the largest yet.
Nebraska-born Democratic vice presidential nominee and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz stays true to his Midwestern roots - down to his choice of soda.
Dr Fauci, a longtime public health official who became a household name as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has now returned home to recover
The 'Blink Twice' star shared that he needed a doctor to administer “a shot in the butt to make it all okay”
You're doing everything right: showering regularly, wearing deodorant, washing your clothes. Yet your body odor remains present. What's the deal?
"We are in serious trouble...and buying LED bulbs for your house won't fix it."
Dr. Fauci is expected to make a full recovery after six days in the hospital.
Cristian Perez Latorre is charged with assault and battery, accused of harmful surgery without a proper license in 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.
Al Roker turned 70 on August 20 feeling "better than I have in years," he said. He has walking daily and Today’s walking community to thank for his energy.
TikTok trends are fun and inventive, but they can also be quite dangerous. Such is the case with this trend that's sending folks to the hospital.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday pushed back against Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) suggestion that former President Trump would veto a federal abortion ban, if he’s elected president and such a bill arrived on his desk. “American women are not stupid, and we are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters…
E-scooter injuries are on the rise in Alberta and doctors warn they can have serious consequences.According to statistics provided by Alberta Health Services, the number of ER and urgent care visits for e-scooter-related injuries, province-wide, jumped by 21 per cent last year."When you're losing your balance and flying off of that e-scooter, you're almost like a human projectile," said Dr. Eddy Lang, professor of emergency medicine in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.
If you love eating hamburgers or having cold cuts in your sandwiches, we got some bad news for you. Eating both red and processed meats increases your risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new study in The Lancet journal Diabetes & Endocrinology, with your chances going even higher if you consume two slices […]
'They allow the foot and the ankle to move in almost any direction that weight bearing permits,' explained Dr. Rock G. Positano.
New Brunswick is experiencing a whooping cough outbreak. The number of cases this year is four times the five-year provincial average. With the new school year just around the corner, the chief medical officer of health is urging people to get vaccinated. Anna Mandin reports.
You may be missing out on your grill's full potential. With just a few items, you can turn it into a cold smoker that offers new ways of adding flavor to food.
Her insurer declined to pay for two operations, and the surgery center billed her for much of the difference.
New data from the CDC shows that COVID levels are on the rise across the nation. ABC News' medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton reports.
The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas put a hold on several laws that force abortion patients to wait a minimum of 24 hours after receiving state-mandated information in person before accessing abortion care. According to the ACLU of Ohio, this is the first ruling on the merits of a ballot measure that amended the Ohio constitution to establish "an individual right to one's own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion." Much of the ban was rendered unconstitutional after the amendment went into effect in December 2023, Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost, said earlier this year.
West Nile Virus is a relatively rare and potentially deadly disease, which is primarily spread by mosquitos.
When Andrea Weagle and her family sat down to discuss her father's deteriorating health in March, they decided end-of-life care would be the most comforting option for him. She contacted Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in nearby Lunenburg, N.S., where the province had announced a palliative care unit with five beds in 2021. But Weagle said her father, who lived in Bridgewater, could not be admitted due to a lack of staff in that hospice area.Her dad, Ernest Bolivar, spent his last several days rec