Nearly 90 people in Charlotte to lose their jobs as automated entrance company closes

A company that specializes in automated entrances is closing its doors in Charlotte with nearly 90 layoffs.

ASSA ABLOY Americas Residential Inc., which offers products and services related to locks, doors, gates and entrance automation, is closing its site at 15040 Choate Circle, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed Thursday with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The closing will result in 87 job cuts, effective July 28.

ASSA ABLOY has service offices in the Charlotte region, including 1900 Airport Road in Monroe and 2801 Hutchison Mcdonald Road in Charlotte, according to an online search.

ASSA ABLOY officials were not immediately available for comment Friday.

ASSA ABLOY Americas Residential Inc. is a Swedish company with its U.S. headquarters in New Haven, Connecticut. The company has 52,000 employees in over 70 countries, according to ASSA ABLOY’s website.

The company ranks 294 on the Fortune 500 Europe list, with $11.9 billion in revenue and profits of $1.3 billion.

ASSA ABLOY Americas Residential Inc. is closing in Charlotte with nearly 90 layoffs.

Other layoffs around Charlotte

It’s the latest round of layoffs reported in Charlotte.

Atlanta-based Graphic Packaging International is closing its Steele Creek plant at 800 Westinghouse Blvd. on March 31 resulting in 112 layoffs.

And over 90 food and beverage employees are losing their jobs at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as concessions operator HMSHost ends its service at American Airlines’ two Admirals Clubs. The layoffs are effective between March 3 and March 17.

This is a developing story.

Atlanta-based packaging company to close Charlotte plant, lay off over 100 employees

Over 90 jobs will be cut at American Airlines clubs in the Charlotte airport