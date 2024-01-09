Nearly every state is under a winter storm warning

A wide range of winter storm warnings are expected to affect all but a few states in the coming days.

That includes the possibility of Tuesday flooding along the I-95 corridor running through the East Coast, according to ABC News. Late-morning light rain is expected to turn heavier in the afternoon when wind speeds also increase in New York City.

Winter Storm Finn will be to thank for bringing those conditions to the East Coast after it menaces the Midwest and some Southern states.

The National Weather Service forecasts potentially strong rain and wind will continue into Wednesday morning. City temperatures should remain above freezing throughout, according to the Weather Channel.

Up to 10 inches of snow were expected to sweep through the northern Midwest on Monday night and could fall on Green Bay, Wis., where the Packers earned a trip to the playoffs Sunday with a win over their longtime rivals, the Chicago Bears. Chicago is under a storm advisory through noon Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Windy City could see up to 5 inches of accumulation.

Southern states are being warned that conditions present the possibility of tornadoes and flash flooding. A tornado watch was in effect for parts of southeast Texas and Louisiana through 9 p.m. on Monday, while damaging winds swirl near the Gulf of Mexico. A twister passed through Fort Lauderdale over the weekend, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Western states including Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Colorado — which saw double-digit snowfall over the weekend — were reportedly under blizzard warnings Monday. More central areas like New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska faced blizzard warnings, too.

Parts of Arizona are facing freeze warnings while New Mexico could see hard cold warnings, according to the Weather Channel. Midafternoon temperatures in Santa Fe, N.M., were in the mid-20s Monday afternoon.

