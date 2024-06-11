Nearly half a million applications to vote submitted in past week

Nearly half a million applications to vote were submitted in the past week, the highest number for any seven-day period so far this year, as the deadline nears for people to register to cast a ballot in the General Election.

A total of 491,144 applications were made in the week to June 10, Government figures show.

This is up 44% from 339,991 in the previous week.

It is also higher than the 415,607 applications that were submitted in the week ending May 27, which included the day – May 22 – on which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the election.

People who have not yet registered to vote in the General Election, or who are not sure if they are eligible, have until 11.59pm on June 18 to submit an application.

This can be done online at gov.uk/register-to-vote

(PA Graphics)

Some 30% of applications submitted in the past week were by people aged 25 to 34, with a further 23% from people under 25.

In addition, 18% were from 35-44 year-olds, 11% from 45-54 year-olds, 10% from 55-64 year-olds, 5% from 65-74 year-olds, and 3% from people over the age of 75.

All voters intending to cast a ballot will not only need to be registered but also show a form of photo identification at the polling station.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on June 26, which can be done online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

Are you registered to vote? ❗ There is only 1 week left to register to vote in the UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July. ❗ The deadline to register is Tuesday 18 June by 11:59pm. It only takes 5 minutes. Register now 🔽 https://t.co/f3iZY0E8Kn — Electoral Commission (@ElectoralCommUK) June 11, 2024

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, with the Government saying they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud.

The requirements were first enforced at last year’s local elections in England.

Applications to vote by post in the General Election need to be submitted by 5pm on June 19 for people in England, Scotland and Wales, while the deadline for people in Northern Ireland is 5pm on June 14.