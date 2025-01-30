Nearly half a million fines given to parents for term-time holidays

Taking children out of school to go on holiday accounted for 91 per cent of fines issued to parents across the academic year - Izusek/E+

Nearly half a million fines were given to parents for term-time holidays in one year, figures show.

Department for Education (DfE) data showed that 443,322 penalty notices were issued for unauthorised family holidays in the 2023-24 academic year in England.

Taking children out of school to go on holiday accounted for 91 per cent of fines issued to parents across the academic year.

The figure has almost doubled since 2017-18, when there were 222,904 fines for unauthorised holidays, and marks a 24 per cent rise since 2022-23, when 356,181 fines were issued.

The total number of fines issued for unauthorised absences for the year were 487,344, compared to 398,796 in 2022-23 – a 22 per cent increase.

The latest data covered the last academic year before fines for unauthorised absences were increased.

In September, school absence fines in England rose from £60 to £80, and a parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period will now receive a £160 fine.

The former Conservative government announced the hike in February last year as part of a drive to boost school attendance since the pandemic.

Overall, 1,086 penalty notices were issued for lateness and the remainder were for other reasons.

The use of penalty notices by local authorities varied greatly across England, the DfE said.

Three local authorities issued no fines, while 26 out of 153 local authorities accounted for half of all penalty notices issued.

The region with the highest rate of penalty notices issued was Yorkshire and The Humber at 10.7%, while the lowest rates of penalty notices issued were in Inner London (3.5%) and Outer London (3.4%).

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “School leaders take no pleasure in parents being fined, but must have clear, consistent policies in place that emphasise the importance of attendance.

“We can understand why some parents want to take holidays at other times of year as this may be the only way it is affordable, even with the threat of a fine.

“However, we must do something to reverse the trend of a growing number of pupils missing out on a week or more of school. This is damaging to their education as well as disruptive for their class and teachers, who must then spend time helping them catch up on work they have missed.”

Mr Di’Lasio suggested the Government could restrain travel firms from raising their pieces during school holidays. He said the ASCL “cannot see how this problem can be solved another way”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “It is clear that for many families the threat of a fine is not acting as a significant deterrent in the way the Government hoped it would.

“This is largely due to the exorbitant charges for holidays outside of term time. We have long argued that fines are a blunt tool for tackling this issue and the data appear to bear this out once again.

“Perhaps now is the time for the Government to try a different approach.”

Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, said: “We need a national effort to tackle the epidemic of school absence so we can give children the best start in life – with Government, schools, and parents all playing their part.

“This Government will do everything in its power to tackle the problem, but behaviour like term-time holidays cannot be changed with support alone – which is why fines have a vital place in our system, so everyone is held accountable for ensuring our children are in school.

“When children miss school unnecessarily, all children suffer, as teachers’ attention is diverted to helping them catch back up, and we will not apologise for ensuring every child is in school accessing high and rising standards so they can achieve and thrive.”