Nearly half of pet owners cancel plans to stay home with their pet
Almost half of pet parents have canceled plans just to stay home with their pet. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 cat and dog owners, Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of dog and cat food brand Nutrish, which found that not only have 48% bailed on plans with friends and family, they’ve done so an average of five times in their pet’s life. Another 30% even admit they’ve called out of work just to stay home with their pet — averaging four times since they’ve brought them home. Almost all respondents (97%) agree that their pet is a member of their family and another 99% believe it’s important to show them love and appreciation every single day. To show their love, pet parents chat with their four-legged friends an average of 11 times per day, as well as average 10 cuddle sessions and 10 instances of giving them scratches or a massage. Respondents reported that on average, they also play games with their pet seven times per day, call them nicknames 10 times and even sing to them about five times.